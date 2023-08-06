Home » Scandal for alleged parallel payrolls in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office
News

Scandal for alleged parallel payrolls in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office

by admin
Scandal for alleged parallel payrolls in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office

Likewise, number 45 to the council for the Democratic Center recalled that the same mayoress, before taking office, had harshly criticized the then local president, Enrique Peñalosa for advertising for it, describing it as “corrupt.”

“The strangest thing about all this is that in the campaign López said that Enrique Peñalosa was a corrupt person because he had spent thousands and billions of pesos on this type of contract and when making the comparison we found that in his four years Peñalosa spent 20 billion pesos while Claudia López had spent more than double”revealed.

Finally, Briceño pointed out that Claudia López allegedly during the pandemic, one of the moments of greatest crisis for the city, the president would have spent 7 billion pesos on what he called “on her ego and social networks.”

Questioning the management of the mayoress and her ‘Bogotá caretaker’ project, especially when at that time many citizens were “enduring hunger and experiencing needs” due to the covid-19 crisis.

See also  Ivrea, patron saint of San Savino at the start: the procession is safe, the ok for Saturday's parade is still missing

You may also like

from 1 October the “anti-inflation quarter” will start...

Guano present in the world breastfeeding week 2023

Russian Su-30 Fighter Intercepts American MQ-9A Reaper Spy...

A bittersweet taste left the classic coastal between...

Nantong Development Zone Celebrates Major Project Milestones and...

The 5 best nail art guides – Scientific...

Second round – La Hora newspaper

Arrives this weekend MissCelánea “El pulguerito con flow”

Iraq. The drama of the Yazidis. Barzani, ‘genocide...

Commune of Hernandarias forms District Council of Education

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy