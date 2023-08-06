Scandal for alleged parallel payrolls in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office

Likewise, number 45 to the council for the Democratic Center recalled that the same mayoress, before taking office, had harshly criticized the then local president, Enrique Peñalosa for advertising for it, describing it as “corrupt.”

“The strangest thing about all this is that in the campaign López said that Enrique Peñalosa was a corrupt person because he had spent thousands and billions of pesos on this type of contract and when making the comparison we found that in his four years Peñalosa spent 20 billion pesos while Claudia López had spent more than double”revealed.

Finally, Briceño pointed out that Claudia López allegedly during the pandemic, one of the moments of greatest crisis for the city, the president would have spent 7 billion pesos on what he called “on her ego and social networks.”

Questioning the management of the mayoress and her ‘Bogotá caretaker’ project, especially when at that time many citizens were “enduring hunger and experiencing needs” due to the covid-19 crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

