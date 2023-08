VL Pesaro should have its home in just over a year and a half.

“They will start in the first days of September and according to the rules in force they will have to be completed within 16 months, therefore in February 2025 Vuelle should have its own gym where it can train without having to untangle between available and unavailable courts” Arceci told Il Rest of the Pug.

At the moment the VL trains in the north gym of the Vitrifrigo Arena which it has exclusively.

