Dušan Vlahović on the target of Real Madrid! | Sport

Juventus plans to exchange Dusan Vlahovic for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku with an additional fee from the London club, but now Real Madrid has appeared who wants the Serbian national team player.

Source: MN PRESS

Two days ago, Dušan Vlahović certified Juventus’ victory over the “royal club” in a friendly match in Orlando (3:1), and now information has appeared in Spain about Real’s interest in the services of the Serbian centre-forward.

The Spanish “Kadena Ser” announced on Saturday that Real is closely monitoring the development of the situation with Vlahovic and is considering the Serb as an option in case the transfer of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain fails.

According to their claims, Vlahović’s price is around 75 million euros, although Juventus paid the Serbian six million more to Fiorentina in January 2022.

Earlier, I mentioned Vlahović in the capacity of “trade” with the London Chelsea, who would send Romelu Lukaku to the Turin club for an additional fee. Juve is also asking for 40 million Belgians, and according to the Italian media, Chelsea refused to pay that amount, offering twice less.

Also, the media in the Apennines state that the Serb does not fit into the tactics of Max Allegri, who let him know that he would prefer a striker like Lukaku due to his physical predispositions, returning to the defense, keeping the ball and sprinting into the attack.

Vlahović grew up in Partizan, and as a teenager he joined Fiorentina. He scored 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina, while he joined the ranks of the “old ladies” for 80 million euros. Since then, he has scored 23 goals in 63 matches.

The final fate of Vlahović regarding the continuation of his career will be known by midnight on August 31, when the summer transfer window ends.