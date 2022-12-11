Listen to the audio version of the article

In the provinces of Milan, Monza and Brianza and Lodi, just under 400,000 businesses operate. The technicians of the controls on the occupational safety in the local Inspectorate they are four (one for every 100,000 companies), in a staff of 40 field inspectors (one every 10,000 companies), while another 25 are employed in office tasks. An article that wanted to summarize the condition of the National Labor Inspectorate could end up here, given that similar numbers are found throughout Italy.

If, on the other hand, it continues, it is for three reasons: the strengthening plan promoted with the Draghi government by the then Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, has limped a lot, with waiver rates often over 50% (in Milan they said “no, thank you” 43 winners of the competition out of 76), the promise to adjust pay slips to those of the other ministerials remained unchanged, as also happened to Anpal. And Inl and Anpal, over 4,000 employees in all, who have been in turmoil since November 24, will go on strike on Monday December 12.

“Node” administration allowance

The opportunity to return to the streets, after the strike of 18 March 2022 which however did not produce results, is once again represented by the administration allowance. It is a classic item in the salary of ministerial employees, which at the beginning of the year was strengthened with an “equalisation” mechanism designed to strengthen the so far lighter allowances by aligning them with those already in force in the more fortunate ministries. In the Ministry of Labour, the “equalization” has led to increases from 973 to 1,371 euros a year depending on the classification of individual employees. It brought nothing to the National Labor Inspectorate and Anpal, which were also born as branches of the Ministry of Labour.

The agitation started from there and a first attempt to solve the problem collided with the fact that in the absence of additional resources, because the fund for the allowances had already been established and distributed among the ministries, the adjustment of the salaries of the two entities would have required to cut the increases already established and agreed for the others. Nothing came of it, but to temper the protest he made sure that the matter would be tackled in a maneuver. However, there is no trace of the problem in the budget law now under discussion in the Chamber.

Funds of 20 million euros are needed

It must be said that the solution does not seem to produce dramatic figures for public finances, at least according to the calculation made by the General Accounting Department which in April quantified the annual cost of the adjustments at 19,928,092.73 euros for the 4,023 permanent employees and for the 2,540 new colleagues expected with the aim of returning to the levels envisaged by the staffing endowment. It won’t take long to figure out if some corrective will manage to make room for the very tight meshes of the amendments to the manoeuvre, also to break that vicious circle of competitions and waivers that marks the offer of positions with entry salaries of around 1,700 gross euros per month . Also because the vicious circle jeopardizes one of the objectives of the Pnrr, which calls for the number of inspections to be increased by 20% by 2024 compared to the 2019/21 average.