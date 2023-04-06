Listen to the audio version of the article

The Saviola group, specialized in the production of recycled wood panels, has acquired 100% of the Belgian company Advachem, located in Hautrage. An M&A operation that is part of the Mantua-based company’s expansion strategy abroad, which today has 15 factories, four of which (including the one just acquired) are outside Italy: one in Argentina, two in Belgium and one in Germany. Precisely on German soil, in December 2022, the group closed another acquisition: that of the chipboard panel company Rheinspan, in whose shareholding structure it had already been present since 2020 and of which, four months ago, it took over the majority (74 .9%).

Returning to the operation that has just been completed, with Advachem the Italian group wins a historical company in the production of resins and glues for the wood-furniture industry and liquid fertilizers. In Belgium, Saviola has also owned a chemical plant in Genk since the 2000s.

The result achieved, says the president of the group, Alessandro Saviola, «is the result of a profitable understanding between the two companies. And for us it is another decisive step towards internationalization and the implementation of a model green and sustainable also in the chemical sector, with quality and efficient products, in relation to which the research and development sector and high technology ensure environmentally friendly processes. We chose Advachem because it is a family-run, well-managed reality and we think it will be able to strengthen the integration of the Sadepan system within the Saviola model».

The Viadana group (with 2 thousand employees and 900 million consolidated turnover in 2022) consists of four different business units: Saviola (which produces 100% recycled panels), Composad (kit furniture, 90% destined for the foreign market) , Saviolife (fertilizers and animal feed) and Sadepan (sustainable chemistry and, in particular, glues and resins). Advachem is included in the industrial sites of the latter division.

«We are certain – affirm Hubert and Mardeen Benjamin, both managing director of the Belgian company – that the integration into the Saviola group represents a great opportunity for the future of the company, for its customers and for the staff. This operation will allow us, on the one hand, to preserve the family DNA, an integral part of our identity, and on the other to face the new challenges that await us on the technological and environmental transition”.