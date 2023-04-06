Just over 24 hours have passed since the Xbox Showcase in April dedicated to independent productions, and it’s time to do a quick recap on the releases arriving in the coming months for the Xbox, PC platforms and, listen, listen, for the subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

The hour-long showcase, which aired on Xbox official channel – Twitch gave us the opportunity to take a closer look at the games listed below:

Cassette Beasts (Bytten Studio / Raw Fury) Thrilling open world adventure where you collect monsters on your way home from the island of New Wirral. will be launched April 26th for PC Game Pass on day one and the Microsoft Store, and later this spring on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass on Day One.

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios, Skybound Games) Deeply moving simulator that tells a story about the bonds between family and friends in the face of tragedy. Following a fatal car accident, players take on the role of Angela, a young girl from the town of Yesterby, who finds herself watching over her loved ones as they go through the grieving process. Using her ethereal ability to influence the citizens she once knew, Angela's choices will ultimately determine Yesterby's fate.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Toge Productions / Chorus Worldwide Games) In Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, be the best barista you can be, as you serve warm, comforting drinks to customers. Meet familiar faces and even some new ones as you lift their mood with your wonderful concoctions and delicious latte art… all to the sound of soothing beats I.

The Explorator (Remnant Games Studio) The Explorator is a first-person shooter-inspired, old-school style game with a cel-shaded visual style. As an explorer, summon your courage to set foot on the most dangerous island in the known world, Ospolis.

Homestead Arcana (Serenity Forge, Skybound Games) In Homestead Arcana you play a peasant Witch who has been mysteriously corrupted by the deadly Miasma. To uncover the secret behind her appearance, you'll grow plants to enhance your spells, craft new equipment, and use nature's magic to heal the land. Coming to Game Pass on day one, fans can pre-order or pre-install Homestead Arcana today!

Kabaret (Persona Theory Games) Kabaret is a visual novel about a cursed boy turned into a monster. It's a unique journey to unravel storytelling through patience and immersion in the world of fantastical characters and their experiences. Available now!

The Karters 2: Turbo Charged (Pixel Edge Games) The Karters 2: Turbo Charged kart racing game coming to Xbox this year!

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Plot Twist / Rogue Games) Highly anticipated Tim Burton-style metroidvania, arriving on April 27 (day one) on Xbox Game Pass.

Highly anticipated Tim Burton-style metroidvania, arriving on April 27 (day one) on Xbox Game Pass. Lil’ Guardsman (Hilltop Studios)

Omega Strikers (Odyssey Interactive) Omega Strikers will officially launch on Xbox on April 27, 2023! Crush opponents outside the arena and score goals in this fast-paced 3v3 free-to-play game.

Omega Strikers will officially launch on Xbox on April 27, 2023! Crush opponents outside the arena and score goals in this fast-paced 3v3 free-to-play game. Vampire Survivors: Tides of Foscari (Poncle) Tides of Foscari is the second DLC for Vampire Survivors. Launch date on April 13th.

We just have to wait for the release of all these games to be able to talk about them in more detail. Stay tuned!