The Second Global Digital Trade Expo is held to inject new momentum into economic growth-China News

The 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang from November 23rd to 27th. The General Secretary, Xi Jinping, congratulated the expo with a letter, acknowledging the booming global digital trade and urging all parties to promote development and cooperation.

The expo, being the only national, international, and professional exhibition in China focusing on digital trade, has attracted over 800 domestic and international companies. The event has brought new energy into the world of digital trade and has provided a platform for discussing cooperation and promoting development.

The expo showcased cutting-edge technology such as robots that can perform various tasks, AR technology, large artificial intelligence models, and much more. China’s innovation capabilities in the digital field are on full display, with the country ranking 11th in the global innovation index and ranking first in the world for invention patent authorizations in fields like artificial intelligence, IoT, and quantum information.

Hangzhou Yushu Technology, a company focused on human-computer interaction technology, showcased a quadruped robot dog equipped with the company’s self-developed 4D lidar L1. This robot interacted with visitors and provided a digital experience tour. Another company, Hangzhou Lingban Technology Co, displayed an AR entertainment set, which has become a popular product both in China and abroad.

The expo also highlighted the importance of data in driving digital trade, as China’s data output reached 8.1 ZB and accounted for 10.5% of the total global data output, ranking second in the world.

The 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo brought to light the rapid advancements in digital technology and innovation, showcasing China’s unique advantages in the development of digital trade. It is clear that digital trade is the new engine driving global commerce and economic growth. The exhibition’s success offers a promising future for the fusion of digital technology and global trade.