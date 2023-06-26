The Shenzhen Local Credit Information Platform has accumulatively served more than 210,000 enterprises and received financing of 120.5 billion yuan Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Time: 2023-06-26

On June 25, the Shenzhen Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China and the Shenzhen Municipal Market Supervision Bureau jointly held a symposium on the smooth financing of small, medium and micro enterprises served by the Shenzhen local credit platform. The meeting introduced the achievements of the Shenzhen Local Credit Information Platform in using public data to empower micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to finance since it was officially in operation for more than a year.

It is reported that as of the end of May, the Shenzhen local credit investigation platform has completed the collection and sharing of 1.13 billion pieces of enterprise-related credit data from 37 government departments and public institutions, achieving full coverage of more than 4 million active commercial entities in Shenzhen, and completed the cooperation with 51 commercial banks in the city. Technology and business docking, accumulatively serving more than 210,000 enterprises, facilitating enterprises to obtain financing of 120.5 billion yuan, of which small and micro enterprises accounted for 87% of financing, effectively playing the role of credit in serving the real economy, and helping solve the financing difficulties of small, medium and micro enterprises Remarkable results have been achieved in terms of expensive financing and optimizing the business environment. Based on the compliance and security application capabilities of the Shenzhen local credit information platform in the financial field of government data, the platform has been authorized to operate government data in Shenzhen, and has become the only outlet for Shenzhen’s local public data to be opened and shared by financial institutions in compliance.

According to Liu Zhen, executive deputy general manager of Shenzhen Credit Information Service Co., Ltd., the Shenzhen local credit information platform breaks through core government data such as social security, provident fund, and real estate, introduces 18 commercial data sources, and builds seven major credit information subject databases.

