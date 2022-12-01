Home Business The short-term supply and demand continue to stalemate, and the cryolite market maintains a high level | Fluorite_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: Jintou.com

According to the data monitoring of SunSirs, the price of cryolite rose slightly in November. On November 29, the average market price in Henan was 7,950 yuan/ton, an increase of 0.95% from the price of 7,875 yuan/ton at the beginning of the month, and a year-on-year increase of 10.42%.

In November, the domestic cryolite market was wait-and-see. During the month, the quotations of cryolite enterprises were raised overall, and some prices remained stable. The reason for the increase of enterprises was still the impact of raw material prices. Cryolite prices rose in response to the trend, but the follow-up of high-priced cryolite by the downstream was weak. Cryolite companies mostly shipped on demand. The market supply and demand were deadlocked, and the cryolite market was running at a high level.

On the upstream side, the domestic fluorite market is consolidating at a high level. Due to safety and environmental protection requirements for raw ore, the operating rate is low, fluorite raw materials are in short supply, processing costs are under pressure, fluorite inventory is tight, and prices remain high. At 3225.00 yuan / ton, compared with the price of 3156.25 yuan / ton at the beginning of the month, it increased by 2.18% compared with the price in the month. According to the supply and demand performance, the raw ore is tight, and the downstream will follow up according to the demand. It is expected that the price of fluorspar will continue to remain high in the short term.

The downstream aluminum market fell first and then rose in November. At the end of the month, the average price of the domestic aluminum ingot market in East China was 19,050.00 yuan/ton, which was 5.70% higher than the average market price of 18,023.33 yuan/ton at the beginning of the month. Downstream demand has picked up, and companies have shipped better. The social inventory of electrolytic aluminum in major domestic markets has fallen month-on-month, and the aluminum market has continued to rise.

At present, the support of cryolite raw materials is strong, and the price of cryolite is high due to the impact of cost. However, the downstream has limited acceptance of high prices, and the market just needs to follow up.

