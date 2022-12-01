ATSURO TAYAMA has always interpreted his own works with a Soft Avant-Garde (soft avant-garde) style that emphasizes both rigidity and softness. He is good at combining the characteristics of gender clothing into one, and using decorative details, tailoring, and collage design to highlight the feminine side. Mr. Tayama, who has always liked to draw inspiration from works of art, was inspired by the paintings of the Dutch art master Piet Mondrian this season, and for the 150th anniversary of his birth, he painted four Mondrian-style paintings to pay tribute to this great artist, and even integrated the paintings into this year In the sweater series. Piet Mondrian spent his whole life evolving complicated and trivial things into pure and extreme art, and the seemingly simple geometric design with only three primary colors or lines of red, yellow and blue still brings infinite possibilities to fashion, design and even architecture! Mr. Tayama uses his works as his muse for inspiration. The whole series runs through the brand’s favorite neutral colors such as black, white and gray. In the Mondrian style, he brings his favorite flowers, Paris Tower, and geometric pattern elements to bring exquisite details and contrasting effects , to create an exclusive and limited sweater series that is novel, unique, and rich in abstract style.

inspiration One: flowers

The flower-shaped pattern painted by Mr. Tayama expresses Mr. Mondrian’s tribute to the concept of simple life essence. With the consistent soft and avant-garde style, the flower-shaped pattern is deliberately enlarged. Through the three-dimensional and texture-rich “towel embroidery” method, the pattern is embroidered on the sweater with neutral shirt stripes. ), creating a playful and minimalist style.

The flower pattern also reflects Mr. Tayama’s deep love for flowers. Using a single color sewing thread, combined with different stitch embroidery combinations (such as grid, wave, dense stitch) stitching methods, one stitch at a time, depicting the vitality of flowers, The delicate and beautiful shape of flowers adds elegance and charm to the calm and tough sweater.

ATSURO TAYAMA

inspiration Two: Paris iron tower

Mr. Tayama, who regards Paris as his hometown, loves to draw inspiration from European memories. He has lived in Paris for many years and often uses the Eiffel Tower as a design element. This time, he created the Eiffel Tower pattern composed of color blocks and lines according to the Mondrian style. He used Flocking (flocking) to replace the original color blocks, and stitched stitches to outline the lines, presenting a minimalist and elegant style. Another sweater uses three cool-colored Mondrian-style car appliqués, randomly placed on the front panel, which looks like an embroidered Velcro patch at a glance.

ATSURO TAYAMA

inspiration three: M ondrian color block design

Piet Mondrian often uses pure primary color squares, thick lines and geometric figures to develop his own painting rules. The interlaced rectangular squares are his famous works. Mr. Tayama used his good material splicing technique to select different textures of patch: Tweed (tweed), Corduroy (corduroy) and Chiffon (chiffon) to piece together layered color blocks, and then outlined with chiffon ribbons and three-dimensional ribbons Lines, perfect mix and match to create a simple abstract art design.

Unparalleled comfort and light skin-friendly feel

ATSURO TAYAMA also attaches great importance to the comfort function of clothes. Specially selected Air Compact air-feeling double-sided fabric greatly improves breathability and comfort, and feels smooth and soft, which is lighter and more elastic than ordinary cotton sweaters. This limited series also features two different cuts, which are suitable for those who like to create a layered bevel cut and the classic and leisurely flat cut, allowing you to easily create different styles.