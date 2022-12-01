The appearance design of this generation of MSI RTX 40 series graphics cards continues the shape of the previous generation, and this time the newly launched MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X graphics card is updated to the new generation of TRI-FROZR 3S heat dissipation design in the heat dissipation part, so that the overall It has better performance in terms of performance and heat dissipation. In addition, MSI’s powerful software can monitor and adjust the performance of the graphics card, which can satisfy those players who pursue performance.

Specification:

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

CUDA cores: 16384

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory interface: 384-bit

Core Clock: Boost – 2625 MHz (OC mode)

Memory Clock: 21 Gbps

PCI Express：4.0 x16

Output Interface: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2 x HDMI 2.1a

HDCP support: 2.3

Power supply interface: 1 x 16-pin

Recommended power supply: 1000W (850W minimum)

Dimensions: 336 x 142 x 78 mm

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 開箱

MSI still uses diamonds and geometric designs in the RTX 4090 SUPRIM X series this time, plus metal materials and diamond-cut trimming embellishments. Based on the previous generation, the overall shape is redesigned to have a more refined quality.

And because it is the RTX 4090 style, the size will not be too small when it meets the heat dissipation requirements. However, in terms of size, the RTX 4090 SUPRIM X maintains the same size as the previous generation. The length is also less than 34 cm, but the thickness Some of them have been increased to nearly 8 cm, about 3.8 card slots, but at least players will not have too many restrictions on the selection of the case because the graphics card is too long.

In the core part, this generation of NVIDIA’s new RTX 4090 uses a new generation of Ada Lovelace architecture. This core has 128 sets of SM units, including 512 fourth-generation Tensor cores and 176 third-generation RT cores. In addition to the update of the body part, the software also adds DLSS 3, which is an exclusive function for RTX 40 series graphics cards.



→ MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X case.



→The back of the outer box is an introduction to product features.



→The new SUPRIM Logo can be seen when the package is opened.

This time, there is also a mouse pad in the accessories section. Although the size is slightly smaller than the previous generation, but this time the mouse pad has stitching and hemming treatment, which will have a better performance in terms of durability. In addition, this time The graphics card weighs up to 2.4 kg, so using the graphics card support bracket in the accessories can give the graphics card enough support.



→ SUPRIM faith mouse pad.



→ SUPRIM Faith Graphics Card Bracket.



→The drill-cut design can also be seen on the graphics card bracket.

This time, the RTX 4090 graphics cards all use 12VHPWR 16-Pin connectors, so the accessories are also provided with four 8-Pin adapter cables, so that players who have not replaced the ATX 3.0 certified power supply can also supply power to the graphics card normally. However, it should be noted that RTX 4090 SUPRIM X is officially recommended to be paired with a power supply of more than 1000W.



→ 12VHPWR power adapter cable.



→ 16-Pin connector.



→ 4 8-Pin connectors.

TRI-FROZR 3S Thermal Design

In the appearance part, the front is still a metallic geometric hairline frame, but this generation has a few more geometric decorative panels to make the appearance look more three-dimensional. The fan is still surrounded by a hexagonal frame with golden Drilling and chamfering with lighting effects, and this time the fan part is upgraded to TORX FAN 5.0. Based on the previous generation, the design is changed back to the 9-blade design, so the ring connection around the fan blades is connected from two blades, Changed to a group of 3 blades connected to each other, and with the surrounding fan cover, the performance of this generation of fans can be improved.



→ MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X front appearance.



→ TORX FAN 5.0 fan, there is a circular air guide around the fan.



→ There are drill-cut chamfers on the edges of the front frame and trim.



→The front is also the classic “>>>” shaped ARGB light bar.

On the side of the graphics card, it can be seen that due to the increased thickness of the graphics card, there is a large space for the radiator to exhaust air in the design, and it will not be blocked by the luminous nameplate, so it can have better performance in the heat dissipation part, and it can also be used from the side. Seeing that this time, the interior also has a middle frame reinforcement structure.



→List of side appearance.



→Schematic diagram of side lighting effects.



→Display output to 3 Display Ports and 1 HDMI.

The new SUPRIM series logo was placed on the metal backplane last time, and there was no iconic luminous dragon shield. This time, more surface treatment techniques were used on the metal backplane to increase the visual sense of hierarchy, and near the tail The end part of this generation finally has openings to allow wind to pass directly.



→A list of the appearance of the metal backplane.



→ You can see the SUPRIM Logo and the shape opening on the side.



→ List of SUPRIM Logo lighting effects, I personally think white light looks better.

After the radiator is disassembled, you can see that there is a complete middle frame on the middle PCB. In addition to strengthening the structure of the graphics card, it can also enhance the heat dissipation effect in some areas. WAVE-CURVED 3.0 wave design, and each fin has a V-shaped cutout on the side, through physical characteristics, the wind can be accelerated to pass through, and the core of the graphics card directly dissipates the waste heat through the uniform temperature plate, this part can also be regarded as the major part of the RTX 40 series It comes standard on the radiator from the factory.



→Disassembly list of radiator.



→ There are thermal pads on the metal backplane to help dissipate heat.



→ There is a metal middle frame on the PCB.



→The middle of the radiator is a large-area uniform temperature plate.



→ The cooling fins can be seen from the side above the fins, and from the side.

In the middle of the front of the PCB is the RTX 4090 core chip code-named AD102-300-A1, surrounded by 12 2GB Micron memory particles code-named D8BZC, the power supply part uses HCI high-efficiency plug-in inductors, and is equipped with SPS high-efficiency smart power stage The module can meet the power supply demand of the graphics card under high load.



→ PCB front side.



→ PCB backside.



→ RTX 4080 core and power supply list.



→ D8BZC memory particles.

MSI Afterblower 及 MSI Center

The control software used by MSI graphics cards is actually Afterbunner, which players are familiar with. Apart from basic manual overclocking settings and fan speed adjustment, this software is more often used as hardware monitoring software for players. You can choose the Rivatuner Statistics Server installed at the same time, and the real-time data can be directly overlaid on the window in the form of OSD, so that players can monitor the hardware status during the game.



→ MSI Afterbunner。



→ MSI Afterbunner hardware monitoring.

MSI Center is a set of control software integrated with MSI’s own hardware, which includes functions such as hardware monitoring, Mystic Light lighting effect setting, fan setting, usage scenario setting, etc. However, there are more than 10 functions in MSI Center. This software is not limited to hardware-related functions.



→Monitor page.



→ Graphics card fan tools page.



→ Mystic Light lighting effect page.



→Use context page.

Basic Performance Test

testing platform:

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Motherboard: ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI

Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 6400Mhz CL30 8GBx2

Graphics card: MSI GeForce RTX4090 SUPRIM X

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

The MSI GeForce RTX4090 SUPRIM X graphics card I got started this time can be seen in GPU-Z. The core of the RTX 4090 is the AD102 core chip of the Ada Lovelace architecture. The process is TSMC 4 nm, and it has 16384 Cuda cores. The memory is Micron GDDR6X 384-Bit 24576 MB (24GB), core clock is 2235 MHz, Boost clock is 2625 MHz, memory clock is 1313 MHz (21Gps).



→ GPU-Z 。

3DMark is a performance test software that simulates graphics calculations for 3A-level games. The Fire Strike series simulates the running of DX11 games. In the Fire Strike test with FHD resolution, the MSI GeForce RTX4090 SUPRIM X scored 80,356 points; 2K resolution The graphics card scored 47,484 points in the Fire Strike Extreme test at 4K resolution and 25,861 points in the Fire Strike Ultra test at 4K resolution.



→ 3DMark Fire Strike。



→ 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme。



→ 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra。

The DX12 API test is also conducted using 3DMark. The Time Spy series mainly tests the game performance under DX12. The default resolution is 2K. MSI GeForce RTX4090 SUPRIM X gets a graphics card score of 36,165 points, while the 4K Extreme test gets a graphics card score 19,765 points.



→ 3DMark Time Spy。



→ 3DMark Time Spy Extreme。

Port Royal is a game simulation test with ray tracing technology. The default test resolution is 1440p. MSI GeForce RTX4090 SUPRIM X passed the test and got a graphics card score of 26,391 points. The newly launched Speed ​​Way test is also conducted at 1440p resolution, but uses It is developed with DirectX 12 Ultimate API, and many new technologies are applied in the design, and the graphics card score is 10,140 points in the test.

In addition, in the NVIDIA DLSS feature test project, a DLSS 3 test has been added. This test also includes DLSS 2 and DLSS 3. In the actual test, 1440p and 2160p are both tested in performance mode, and 4320p is tested in ultra-high performance mode. DLSS 2 can provide about 2~3 times of performance improvement, and DLSS 3 has a little more performance improvement than DLSS 2, but under the new version of the test, it is not as exaggerated as the performance improvement of the first RTX 4090 test.



→ 3DMark Port Royal。



→ 3DMark Speed Way。



→ 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test。

game performance test

In the game test section, select “Dianyu Renren 2077”, “Watch Dogs: Freedom Legion”, “Far Cry 6”, “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “SUPER PEOPLE” and “Rainbow Six: Evacuate the Restricted Zone” were tested. The test resolution was 1440p and 2160p for players’ reference. The newly added test “SUPER PEOPLE” is a battle royale multiplayer online shooting game that supports DLSS 3.

In terms of performance, this generation of RTX 4090 can basically have a smooth picture of more than 100 frames under the AAA 2160p resolution and full special effects. Frame performance, and for competitive games, 144 frames at 2160p is basically not a problem, and 1440p can even have more than 240 frames.



→ AAA masterpiece game testing.

After ray tracing is turned on, under the test, you can see that the performance-hungry “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” and “Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion” have an average of 43 frames and 66 frames respectively in 2160p with full special effects, but after DLSS is turned on It can have an average of over 100 frames, while “Far Cry 6” and “Forza: Horizon 5” can have an average of over 100 frames under 2160p special effects when only ray tracing is turned on. DLSS 3’s Under some actual measurements at 2160p resolution, the average frame rate of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” can be increased by about 3.5 times, and the average frame rate of “SUPER PEOPLE” can also be increased by about 1 time.



→ Light chase game test.



→ DLSS 3 / DLSS 2 game testing.

authoring software tests

For the productivity test, Blender, a cross-platform 3D creation software, was chosen for the test. Under the test of Blender Benchmark 3.3, the number of samples per minute for the monster scene was 6676, that of the junkshop was 3045, and that of the classroom was 3134.



→ Blender Benchmark 3.3。

The V-Ray 5 ray-tracing rendering software developed by Chaos Group has launched the V-Ray 5 Benchmark to allow players to test the performance of their CPU and GPU in ray-tracing rendering. Under the V-Ray GPU CUDA test, they obtained 4341 vpath, V -Ray GPU RTX test obtained 5851 vrays.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark GPU CUDA test.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark GPU RTX test.

temperature power consumption

The temperature and power consumption test is mainly based on the highest value of the entire platform. It is equipped with an i9-12900k processor. Through FurMark, Time Spy Stress Test, and GPU-Z, the temperature and power consumption under high load, DX12 game and standby conditions are simulated. . When MSI GeForce RTX4090 SUPRIM X is in standby, the temperature is 32 degrees, and the power consumption of the whole platform is 92 W; when the Time Spy Stress Test is running, the temperature is 69 degrees, and the power consumption of the whole platform is 530 W; when FurMark 4xMSAA is running, the temperature is 67 degrees, The power consumption of the whole platform is 519 W.



→Temperature measurement.



→ Actual measurement of power consumption.

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X Summary

This generation of MSI SUPRIM X series graphics card continues the design of the previous generation in appearance, and the overall change is not big, but the new SUPRIM Logo has an embellished effect on the design, which improves the overall texture a lot.

This time, in terms of performance, whether it is games or professional creative software, the RTX 4090 has more than 2 times the performance improvement compared to the previous generation. Among them, the game part has DLSS 3 new technology bonus, and the professional creative software part also has dual NVENC this time. The encoder also supports AV1 encoding. For gamers or professional creators who pursue ultimate performance, it is right to choose RTX 4090 when choosing a graphics card with sufficient budget.