According to the latest data released by the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises on the 9th, the development index of my country’s small and medium-sized enterprises in the first quarter of this year was 89.3, an increase of 1.3 points from the fourth quarter of last year, the highest increase since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The sub-industry indexes rebounded in an all-round way, and the hotel and catering industry index recorded the largest increase in two years. In the first quarter, the indexes of eight sub-industries rebounded significantly compared with the previous quarter. Among them, the indexes of accommodation and catering industry, transportation, postal storage industry, and information transmission computer service software industry rose significantly, rising by 2.1, 1.8, and 1.7 points respectively from the previous quarter.

The sub-indices rebounded in an all-round way, and the SME market is expected to recover significantly. With the acceleration of the economic cycle this year, the continuation of a number of tax and fee reduction policies, and the introduction of new measures to encourage consumption, market demand has gradually recovered. Among the 8 sub-indices, the macroeconomic perception index, comprehensive business index and benefit index rose more significantly, rising by 2.5, 2.0 and 1.6 points respectively from the previous month. Among the 8 industries surveyed, both the domestic order index and the sales volume index increased.

The operating rate and production capacity rate of small and medium-sized enterprises have increased significantly. Since the beginning of this year, policies to stabilize the economy have been deployed first. The survey on the operating rate of sample enterprises shows that at the end of the first quarter, 55.95% of the enterprises had an operating rate of 75% or above, an increase of 25.15 percentage points from the fourth quarter of last year.

The relevant person in charge of the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said that in the first quarter, the production and operation, economic benefits and market conditions of enterprises have improved, and the confidence index of small and medium-sized enterprises has risen sharply, which has laid a good foundation for future development. With the continuous implementation of various support policies, it is expected that small and medium-sized enterprises will still maintain a certain economic growth rate in the second quarter. (Wang Zheng)

