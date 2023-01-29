Home Business The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is coming: 2TB price experience – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
Business

The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is coming: 2TB price experience – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

by admin
The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is coming: 2TB price experience – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is coming: feel the price of 2TB

2023-01-29 07:30:29 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Are you looking forward to PCIe 5.0 SSD? If you are looking forward to it, you are ready to start.

The Japanese manufacturer CFD Gaming has taken the lead in selling PCIe 5.0 SSD solid-state disks, with a speed of 10GB/s and an active heat sink, so the price is relatively expensive.

According to the official details, the price of 2TB is about 2600 yuan, the sequential read speed is 10GB/s, the sequential write speed is 9.5GB/s, the random read speed is 1500K IOPS, and the random write speed is 1250K IOPS. The main controller is Phison PS5026-E26.

In addition, the product itself has 4GB DRAM cache, Micron 3D TLC B58R flash memory, built-in 20 mm small fan to assist cooling, and so on.

Previously, the supply chain claimed that Phison had already shipped the E26 PCIe 5.0 main control chip in October last year, and it can only achieve a reading speed of more than 12 GB/s with the new generation of 3D-TLC flash memory.

Next, PCIe Gen5 SSD solid-state drives will be launched this month one after another, and manufacturers are working hard to further improve the performance of this product, with a read speed of over 12GB/s.

The most expensive over ten thousand! PCIe 5.0 SSD is coming: Is the price of 1TB expensive per GB?

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

See also  Landini: "An indecent choice on contracts, ready for the general strike"
Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

The annual report is expected to increase shares...

Tesla’s financial report is happy, but it is...

Suspected Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti prototype graphics card...

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: “Vegetable Basket”...

Many factors are good for the sugar market;...

Shanghai: Accelerate the creation of a number of...

Exposure to iPhone 15 series Wi-Fi major upgrade:...

The stock price tripled in two days!U.S. new...

Sensor Tower: In 2022, the total revenue of...

Newsletter丨Guangdong Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy