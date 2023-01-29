The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is coming: feel the price of 2TB

Are you looking forward to PCIe 5.0 SSD? If you are looking forward to it, you are ready to start.

The Japanese manufacturer CFD Gaming has taken the lead in selling PCIe 5.0 SSD solid-state disks, with a speed of 10GB/s and an active heat sink, so the price is relatively expensive.

According to the official details, the price of 2TB is about 2600 yuan, the sequential read speed is 10GB/s, the sequential write speed is 9.5GB/s, the random read speed is 1500K IOPS, and the random write speed is 1250K IOPS. The main controller is Phison PS5026-E26.

In addition, the product itself has 4GB DRAM cache, Micron 3D TLC B58R flash memory, built-in 20 mm small fan to assist cooling, and so on.

Previously, the supply chain claimed that Phison had already shipped the E26 PCIe 5.0 main control chip in October last year, and it can only achieve a reading speed of more than 12 GB/s with the new generation of 3D-TLC flash memory.

Next, PCIe Gen5 SSD solid-state drives will be launched this month one after another, and manufacturers are working hard to further improve the performance of this product, with a read speed of over 12GB/s.