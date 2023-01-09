Home Business The spot market is still weak and the price of hog futures fluctuates within a narrow range | Spot Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

The spot market is still weak and the price of hog futures fluctuates within a narrow range | Spot Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
The spot market is still weak and the price of hog futures fluctuates within a narrow range | Spot Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: China Securities Construction Investment Author: China Securities Construction Investment Futures

Research report text

【Market Overview】

The spot market is still weak, with two weeks left before the Spring Festival, the supply side is under the pressure of the time window, and the consumption side is strong in volume and weak in price.

Under the overall loss, the mass slaughter of retail investors has not yet ended, and the probability of some live pigs moving to the next year has increased, which may lead to an extension of the low price period.

On the demand side, the epidemic and seasonality are expected to bring marginal improvement, but the absolute level of consumption is still weak.

A complete improvement in the market needs to wait for the current supply pressure to ease.

【Strategic advice】

Short-term wait and see.

The company of the related breed of pigs: China Securities Investment Co., Ltd.
The company of the related breed of pigs: China Securities Investment Co., Ltd.
The company of the related breed of pigs: China Securities Investment Co., Ltd.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed


Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  CITIC Construction Investment: Recent negative concerns have basically been reacted by the market and should not lighten up at the moment – ​​yqqlm

You may also like

Goldman Sachs, plan to cut 3,200 people: layoffs...

staff cuts, 3,200 employees laid off

5 major events in the financial market this...

Saes enhances Nitinol, maxi capital gain of 585...

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index...

Labour’s misstep: 27,000 jobs burned in one month

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: market...

Gasoline, still increases at the pump. The green...

The market is waiting for a holiday, and...

Saes Getters: agreement for the sale of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy