Source: China Securities Construction Investment Author: China Securities Construction Investment Futures

Research report text

【Market Overview】

The spot market is still weak, with two weeks left before the Spring Festival, the supply side is under the pressure of the time window, and the consumption side is strong in volume and weak in price.

Under the overall loss, the mass slaughter of retail investors has not yet ended, and the probability of some live pigs moving to the next year has increased, which may lead to an extension of the low price period.

On the demand side, the epidemic and seasonality are expected to bring marginal improvement, but the absolute level of consumption is still weak.

A complete improvement in the market needs to wait for the current supply pressure to ease.

【Strategic advice】

Short-term wait and see.

