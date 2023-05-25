On May 24, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a deployment meeting for central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries. Zhang Yuzhuo, Secretary and Director of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and leader of the leading group of central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries, attended the meeting and emphasized in his speech that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the reform and development of state-owned enterprises and party building, and have a deep understanding In the new era and new journey, the mission of state-owned central enterprises, with a high sense of political responsibility and historical mission, will go all out to develop strategic emerging industries, effectively improve the core competitiveness of enterprises, enhance core functions, actively serve the country’s major strategies, and build a modern industrial system. , In the construction of a new development pattern, we will effectively play the role of scientific and technological innovation, industrial control, and security support. Zhao Shitang, member and deputy director of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and deputy leader of the leading group for the special work of central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries, presided over the meeting and introduced the relevant work.

The meeting pointed out that strategic emerging industries represent the direction of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and are also key areas for the country to cultivate new momentum for development and win new advantages in future competition. It is necessary to deeply understand that concentrating strength, accelerating the deployment and developing strategic emerging industries is an important measure for state-owned central enterprises to actively implement national strategies, achieve high-quality development, and serve to build a new development pattern. It is necessary to deeply grasp the requirements of the technological revolution and industrial transformation trends, identify the main battlefield, integrate into the main battlefield, and decisively fight the main battlefield, so as to pave a new way for state-owned central enterprises to accelerate the adjustment of layout structure and transformation of development mode.

The meeting emphasized that the development of strategic emerging industries by central enterprises must continuously achieve new substantive breakthroughs in the optimization of industrial layout, adhere to a more focused strategy, more flexible methods, and a more open vision, and timely grasp the new business models and new models of industrial evolution and development to create a world First-class products, services and brands, accelerate the cultivation of “specialized, special and new” and “single champion” enterprises, and form a systematic layout as soon as possible; continuously achieve new substantive breakthroughs in key core technologies, strengthen the main position of enterprise innovation, and focus on The industrial chain deploys an innovation chain, improves the efficiency of scientific and technological input and output, increases investment in research and development of original and leading technologies, builds an effective-oriented scientific and technological innovation work system, and promotes the optimization and improvement of innovation results and iterative upgrades; it is necessary to form a good industry Constantly achieve new substantive breakthroughs in ecology, create a good industrial ecology of open cooperation, deepen cooperation with various ownership enterprises at home and abroad, optimize industrial cooperation models, and create a number of world-class strategic emerging industrial clusters; it is necessary to improve and stimulate talent innovation New substantive breakthroughs have been continuously made in the system and mechanism of creating vitality, and more flexible and efficient market mechanisms, management systems, and inclusive mechanisms have been explored to further stimulate corporate innovation and creativity.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to actively study and introduce a package of policies to support the development of central enterprises’ strategic emerging industries, strengthen communication and coordination with relevant departments, and create a favorable environment for industrial development. Central enterprises must strengthen leadership and implement responsibilities in place. The main responsible comrades of the enterprise must personally plan and deploy, and team members must perform their duties and divide responsibilities. Guidance and promotion are in place to ensure that the plan is operable, implementable, assessable, and assessable, and solidly promote the accelerated development of strategic emerging industries.

The meeting will be held in the form of a combination of on-site and video conferencing. Some central enterprises made exchange speeches on the spot or in written form. Relevant members of the leading group for the special work of central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries were at the main venue, and responsible comrades of relevant central enterprises and enterprise departments attended the meeting at the branch venues of each enterprise.