Home » Federal Agency Orders Recall of Dangerous Magnetic Toy Sold on Walmart.com
Business

Federal Agency Orders Recall of Dangerous Magnetic Toy Sold on Walmart.com

by admin
Federal Agency Orders Recall of Dangerous Magnetic Toy Sold on Walmart.com

The Consumer Safety Product Commission (CSPC) has issued a recall of toys sold on Walmart.com due to potential dangers for children. The toys contained small magnetic balls that could pose a risk if swallowed. The CSPC stated that the 5 millimeter diameter magnetic balls exceeded federal standards for magnetic force and could clump together and block parts of the digestive system if ingested. This particular product, called the Relax 5mm Science Kit, contained 216 small, multicolored magnetic balls with a strong magnetic flux.

While no injuries have been reported from the use of this product, the CSPC warned that ingested magnets could stick together or to other metal objects, causing perforations, twisting, intestinal blockages, infections, blood poisoning, and even death. The CSPC estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency rooms between 2017 and 2021 and is aware of seven deaths related to ingestion of dangerous magnets, including two outside the United States.

The magnet kit was sold on Walmart.com by Joybuy Marketplace Express, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. By mid-afternoon ET, the kits were no longer visible on Walmart.com. It is important to heed the recall and ensure the safety of children by immediately removing the product from their reach.

See also  Resolution 17 of 06/21/2023 - SMIAF Project - Access to the tax benefits provided for by Law no. 167 of 16 December 2022

You may also like

“Fresh Money” list: Deutsche Bank recommends these 29...

Elon Musk ends 2023 earning another 95 billion...

The National Development and Reform Commission launches the...

Strong franc – Record strength of the franc...

Maximizing Savings on Clothing at Costco: Tips, Coupons,...

Prosecco wins in China against Australia: the brand...

Overnight U.S. stocks | The three major indexes...

These are the positive effects of work

The High-Value 2 Dollar Bill: Unlocking the Secrets...

Maneuver: no funds for Levi Montalcini’s Ebri, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy