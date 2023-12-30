Federal Agency Orders Recall of Dangerous Magnetic Toy Sold on Walmart.com

The Consumer Safety Product Commission (CSPC) has issued a recall of toys sold on Walmart.com due to potential dangers for children. The toys contained small magnetic balls that could pose a risk if swallowed. The CSPC stated that the 5 millimeter diameter magnetic balls exceeded federal standards for magnetic force and could clump together and block parts of the digestive system if ingested. This particular product, called the Relax 5mm Science Kit, contained 216 small, multicolored magnetic balls with a strong magnetic flux.

While no injuries have been reported from the use of this product, the CSPC warned that ingested magnets could stick together or to other metal objects, causing perforations, twisting, intestinal blockages, infections, blood poisoning, and even death. The CSPC estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency rooms between 2017 and 2021 and is aware of seven deaths related to ingestion of dangerous magnets, including two outside the United States.

The magnet kit was sold on Walmart.com by Joybuy Marketplace Express, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. By mid-afternoon ET, the kits were no longer visible on Walmart.com. It is important to heed the recall and ensure the safety of children by immediately removing the product from their reach.

Share this: Facebook

X

