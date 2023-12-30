Amazon sells off DJI’s cheapest top camera drone at outlet price

The DJI Tello: The Ideal Drone for Beginners and Children

When buying the best drone, it is important to take several aspects into account. Beyond the battery, it is interesting to know what type of user you are or who it is intended for. Are you a beginner or do you want to give it to a child? This is a great model! DJI never disappoints with its high-quality materials and premium features.

Ideal for beginners

The DJI Tello is a small but powerful drone that offers a high-level flight experience. It is very light (weighs only 80 grams) and has a design that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. Its construction is robust to withstand any crash or fall. And, despite being small, it has a high-performance battery that will allow it to fly for 13 minutes. It is more than enough time for those who are starting to pilot this type of devices.

Despite being a drone for beginners and children, it gives you the possibility of doing up to eight different stunts just by moving your finger across the screen. So you won’t need to have such exact knowledge to handle it with ease. It also has a “bounce” mode to take off and land from your hand. It even allows you to make your own flight patterns.

The DJI Tello has a built-in camera that records high resolution videos and takes 5 MP photos. So, even though it’s not 4K, you can still enjoy decent quality. It also has smart features and predefined effects, so you don’t have to do much editing later. Another point in its favor is that it has stabilization electronics to ensure that all images are seen clearly. To this we must add that it has a very easy-to-use mobile application so you can manage everything precisely. Keep in mind that you can transmit in real time up to a distance of 100 meters. It is a sufficient distance, especially due to its more limited battery. It is a good model to start with or to give as a gift to the little ones.

Take advantage of its lowest price

Amazon has lowered its price again to almost hit the minimum in recent months. With this discreet 27% discount, its price falls from 115 euros to 87,20 euros. Considering the features and the brand it is, it is a great opportunity to save money in a big way.

In the event that you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, you will be able to enjoy shipment free. Due to low stock, you may have to wait a few more days until it is available for shipping. However, even if they warn that it will take months to arrive, the most common thing is that they are sent sooner as they receive stock.

With its high-quality features and discounted price, the DJI Tello is a great choice for beginners and children looking to get into drone flying.

