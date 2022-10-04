MILANO – The European stock exchanges start up on the wave of the excellent closing of Wall Street. The US financial center yesterday “toasted” the disappointing data from the ISM manufacturing index, thus suggesting a possible slowdown in the US economy. Investors have read this slowdown positively, as it could push the Fed to scale back its rate hike programs by easing its anti-inflation monetary tightening.

Asia also experienced a day of shopping. Tokyo increased by 2.9%, Only of 2.5% between Sydney it rose 3.7% after the central bank raised rates by just 25 points.

Front gas, the decline in prices continues while the decline in supplies to Europe by Moscow continues. At the TTF, the contract for November is trading at 163 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest since July.