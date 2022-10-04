MILANO – The European stock exchanges start up on the wave of the excellent closing of Wall Street. The US financial center yesterday “toasted” the disappointing data from the ISM manufacturing index, thus suggesting a possible slowdown in the US economy. Investors have read this slowdown positively, as it could push the Fed to scale back its rate hike programs by easing its anti-inflation monetary tightening.
Asia also experienced a day of shopping. Tokyo increased by 2.9%, Only of 2.5% between Sydney it rose 3.7% after the central bank raised rates by just 25 points.
Front gas, the decline in prices continues while the decline in supplies to Europe by Moscow continues. At the TTF, the contract for November is trading at 163 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest since July.
Strong start for the European stock exchanges
The European stock exchanges start strong. The Cac 40 index in Paris rises by 1.13% to 5,859.45 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt advances by 1.19% to 12,355.28 points and the Ftse 100 in London registers a progress of 0, 54% at 6,945.75 points. In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib gains 1.35%.
The spread opens slightly
A little start for the BTP-Bund spread, with the yield differential between Italian and German ten-year government bonds remaining at around 230 basis points in the first trades, from 231 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield, on the other hand, is still down, falling by 6 basis points to 4.16%.
Oil is growing
Crude Oil Price Rising This Morning on Commodity Markets: The barrel of crude for November delivery is trading at $ 83.98 with a 0.42% rise. Brent with delivery in December changes hands at 89.38 dollars with an increase of 0.59%