The euro returns above the dollar parity. Stock exchanges are losing momentum

The euro rises above the dollar parity again to 1,0004 greenbacks. The single currency marks a rise of 0.269% on the greenback, which remains stable against the pound and up against the yen.

After an upward start, however, the European stock exchanges gradually lost momentum, ending up in negative territory. In a climate of uncertainty, pending Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, fluctuations in gas prices are taking hold, which, after having changed direction several times, have steadily returned above 300 euros per megawatt hour (at the moment 306 euros, – 4.7%). Milan (-0.52%) is the rear of the squares of the Old Continent, slowed down by the stocks in the pharmaceutical-health sector (Recordati -1.8%, Amplifon -1.6%) and with Campari (-1, 7%) and Terna (-1.45%) among the worst. It does not help that the spread, which started a little bit at 224 points, compared to 223 on the eve, has returned to widen, reaching 230 points. The other continental indices were also weak, with Paris -0.21%, Frankfurt -0.28%, London on par, Madrid -0.26% and Amsterdam -0.51%.