Home Business The stock exchanges today, August 26th. All eyes on Powell, markets cautious waiting to understand Fed moves
Business

The stock exchanges today, August 26th. All eyes on Powell, markets cautious waiting to understand Fed moves

by admin
The stock exchanges today, August 26th. All eyes on Powell, markets cautious waiting to understand Fed moves

The euro returns above the dollar parity. Stock exchanges are losing momentum

The euro rises above the dollar parity again to 1,0004 greenbacks. The single currency marks a rise of 0.269% on the greenback, which remains stable against the pound and up against the yen.

After an upward start, however, the European stock exchanges gradually lost momentum, ending up in negative territory. In a climate of uncertainty, pending Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, fluctuations in gas prices are taking hold, which, after having changed direction several times, have steadily returned above 300 euros per megawatt hour (at the moment 306 euros, – 4.7%). Milan (-0.52%) is the rear of the squares of the Old Continent, slowed down by the stocks in the pharmaceutical-health sector (Recordati -1.8%, Amplifon -1.6%) and with Campari (-1, 7%) and Terna (-1.45%) among the worst. It does not help that the spread, which started a little bit at 224 points, compared to 223 on the eve, has returned to widen, reaching 230 points. The other continental indices were also weak, with Paris -0.21%, Frankfurt -0.28%, London on par, Madrid -0.26% and Amsterdam -0.51%.

See also  Ruida Futures: Glass Lighten Up Incremental Futures Prices Close Down|Energy & Petrochemical_Sina Finance

You may also like

2022 Maternal and Infant Insight Report: Post-90s become...

Leasys Rent, the Recharge app arrives for sharing...

California accelerates on electric: from 2035 no sale...

Better Serving Mass Travel and Promoting the Development...

From the heart to have a dream, the...

Oil rises following US macro data and OPEC...

More than 70% of economists expect a recession...

Audi in Formula 1 from 2026

New Audi A8L/Audi S8L at Chengdu Auto Show...

In August, a little moved confidence index

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy