Investors continue to keep Italian government bonds under pressure, waiting for the new government to discover the cards on economic policy choices. salt beyond the threshold of 250 points lo spread between BTp and Bund which had already opened higher. In particular, the yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp and the same German maturity is indicated at the beginning of a 254 basis points, 12 more than 242 points base of the last referenceat the top since May 2020. The yield of Ten-year BTp benchmark, which touches quota 4,64% from 4.51% of yesterday’s final, updating the highs from September 2013.

The Milan stock exchange also pays the bill for the rise in the spread, slowing down and going negative (-0.25%). The Ftse Mib, after a positive start and after marking an increase of over 1%, changed direction: loses 0.25%, marking the worst performance in Europe. In fact, Paris rose by 0.53%, Frankfurt by 0.64%, Amsterdam by 0.96% and Madrid by 0.26%. London also recorded a progress of 0.14%, while remaining under special surveillance, after the expansionary policy announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss.