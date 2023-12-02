The stock pension is now called generation capital – but the future is still open

There was already a foretaste of the disagreements in the traffic lights in the summer. At the time, the green pension expert Markus Kurth not only questioned whether the stock pension would generate any returns at all, but he also had concerns that the money for generational capital would be used to circumvent the debt brake. He wrote that the concept raises “numerous serious financial, state aid and, above all, constitutional questions” and referred to a report he commissioned from the Bundestag’s Research Service.

