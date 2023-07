ROME – If on the phone your child is proposing to a friend to try skiplagging, don’t be alarmed. It is not a dangerous sport or even a strange substance. The technique of the “hidden city”, of skiplagging indeed, is only the latest ploy of travelers to save money on the plane.

In practice, vacationers – especially the younger ones, used to leaving with hand luggage only – book a flight from city A, with a technical stopover in city B and final arrival in city C.

