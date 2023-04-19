The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up and down, most of the large technology stocks fell

Securities Times News, on the 18th local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed. As of the close, the Dow reported 33976.63 points, down 0.03%; the S&P 500 index reported 4154.87 points, up 0.09%; down 0.04%.

Most of the large technology stocks fell. Tesla and Google A fell more than 1%, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft fell slightly; Nvidia rose more than 2%, and Apple rose slightly. Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell, Jinshan Cloud fell nearly 5%, Weilai fell more than 3%, Weibo, Ideal Auto, NetEase fell more than 2%, iQiyi, Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 1%, Alibaba, JD.com, Bilibili and Baidu fell slightly; Ctrip rose more than 3%, Pinduoduo, Dingdong Maicai, Shell, and Vipshop rose more than 1%.