The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, large technology stocks generally rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%

Securities Times News, on June 1 local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up. As of the close, the Nasdaq rose 1.28% to 13100.98 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.99% to 4221.02 points; the Dow rose 0.47%. Reported at 33061.57 points.
Large-scale technology stocks generally rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%, Facebook parent company Meta rose 2.98%, Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft rose more than 1%, and Google A rose slightly.
Energy stocks generally rose, Petrobras rose nearly 4%, British Petroleum rose 3%, Shell rose 1.95%, Exxon Mobil rose 1.15%, and Chevron rose 1.02%.
Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 4.07%. Jinshan Cloud rose by nearly 20%, TAL rose by nearly 13%, New Oriental rose by nearly 10%, Baidu and Shell rose by more than 6%, JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Tencent Music rose by nearly 6%, Alibaba rose by more than 4%, and iQiyi Up nearly 3%, Xiaopeng Motors, Bilibili, Weibo rose more than 1%, NetEase, Ideal Auto, and Weilai rose slightly.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
