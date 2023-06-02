Home » The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, large technology stocks generally rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%
The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, large technology stocks generally rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%

Securities Times News, on June 1 local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up. As of the close, the Nasdaq rose 1.28% to 13100.98 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.99% to 4221.02 points; the Dow rose 0.47%. Reported at 33061.57 points.

Large-scale technology stocks generally rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%, Facebook parent company Meta rose 2.98%, Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft rose more than 1%, and Google A rose slightly.

Energy stocks generally rose, Petrobras rose nearly 4%, British Petroleum rose 3%, Shell rose 1.95%, Exxon Mobil rose 1.15%, and Chevron rose 1.02%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 4.07%. Jinshan Cloud rose by nearly 20%, TAL rose by nearly 13%, New Oriental rose by nearly 10%, Baidu and Shell rose by more than 6%, JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Tencent Music rose by nearly 6%, Alibaba rose by more than 4%, and iQiyi Up nearly 3%, Xiaopeng Motors, Bilibili, Weibo rose more than 1%, NetEase, Ideal Auto, and Weilai rose slightly.

