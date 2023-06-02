The first China Green Computing Power Conference was held in Hohhot in early July—— Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

On June 1, Hohhot held a press conference at the Inner Mongolia Building in Beijing. The Hohhot Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Hohhot Municipal People’s Government will hold the first China Green Computing Power Conference in Hohhot from July 1 to 3.

At the press conference, Zhang Jifei, member of the Standing Committee of the Hohhot Municipal Party Committee and deputy mayor, said that computing power, as a new productivity in the digital economy era, plays an important role in promoting technological progress, industry digital transformation, and economic and social development. At the same time, with the rapid development of the new generation of information and communication technology, the demand for computing and storage has increased significantly, and the energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions of computing power have also continued to increase. Promoting the green and low-carbon development of computing power is the only way and the most important thing to solve this problem Heavy, has become the consensus of all walks of life. Hohhot City wants to build such a communication platform through this conference and start in-depth communication and cooperation in the industry.

Helinger New District is the core area for the development of green computing power in Hohhot. The purpose of holding this conference is to demonstrate the advantages and achievements of the construction of the national integrated computing power network hub node Inner Mongolia Hub, and to build Helinger New District into a country that hosts The frontier and national platform for the development of green computing power of the “East Counting West Computing” project helps to improve the country’s overall computing power efficiency and green energy use level, promotes the coordinated linkage between the east and the west and the high-quality development of the digital economy, and empowers the construction of digital China.

At present, the standard racks of the data center in Helinger New District have reached 150,000, the installed capacity of servers has reached 1 million, and the supercomputing capacity has reached 120P.

It is understood that the first China Green Computing Power Conference will focus on the theme of “Green Computing Integration, Empowering All Industries—Building the Strongest Green Computing Power Provider”, and build a “1+4+2” communication platform, including the opening ceremony and keynote speech , 4 parallel meetings, “Qingcheng Lunshu” roundtable talks and 2 themed activities of “Green Computing Power and Ringer Tour”. (Reporter Zheng Xueliang)

