“We are aware that the network is a public good, we need a publicly controlled network”. The organization of the telecommunications sector is a “strategic issue of the country”. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, at the Telecommunications Forum. Where guarantees companies and trade unions in the sector that it will be “important to listen and discuss”, and adds: “This must help us to develop the ‘country strategy’ of this sector”

Urso: Government in unison will decide network strategy



“We have a strategic vision on the network, the network is fundamental for us” and we need “to do it quickly to reach all areas of the country for national security and connectivity” continues Urso. “As for how to organize this strategy, it is up to the government as a whole, we are analyzing the dossiers, and we will implement it in the time it is necessary to do so”. When asked about the possibility of a takeover bid on Tim to create the single network, Urso replied: “Our strategy is to create a network that is effectively publicly controlled and reaches all the villages of our extraordinary country, the tools for to do so we will have to decide within the government and this is a government that acts together. In unison we promise to do it after having made all the necessary reconnaissance ».

“Mistakes in the past, now we are rearguard”

In the Tlc sector in the early 90s we were “at the forefront of the world“, then “we became the rear guard of the developed countries and of Europe”, adds Urso. «It was thought that energy was strategic», thus the companies in the sector «with public participation, have maintained a respectable international Italian presence on which the country can now leverage. Instead, it was not understood how important, and even more important in the future, was the telecommunications sector, therefore the digital sector, of interconnections ». And he reiterates: “Today we find ourselves in a difficult rearguard position”. The delays on the objectives of the PNRR, which Undersecretary Alessio Butti spoke about today, also have roots “in the mistakes made thirty years ago”