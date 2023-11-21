Home » The traffic light didn’t hear the shot
You have to let the essence of this thought construct melt in your mouth: a supreme court and also extremely clear ruling that ends an illegal situation brought about by the government is now intended to trigger an unforeseen emergency, on the basis of which one can continue to pursue a financial policy unimpressed commemorates, which Karlsruhe has just recently assessed as a constitutional violation. Apparently the government didn’t hear the shot. All that is missing is for the AfD to seize the opportunity, sue against the declaration of “emergency” and – there is a lot to be said for – win. Then the government is really in trouble.

