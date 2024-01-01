The Treasure in Your Pocket: How to Find Valuable Coins in Colombia

Headline: Coins affected by minting errors become authentic gems for collectors

Colombian enthusiasts of numismatics, collecting money, valuable titles and medals, daily discover new pieces that, due to their particular characteristics, become objects of great interest to them.

These coins manage to capture the attention of collectors and multiply their value by becoming highly coveted in the market.

In recent years, with the introduction of a new series of banknotes and the discontinuation of some others in the country, the collection of this type of assets has gained popularity in Colombia. Although these pieces may not circulate in daily life, they represent significant profit opportunities for those who approach the hobby from a business perspective.

However, few are aware of the fact that some coins still in circulation in the country have a value significantly greater than their denomination. Although most coins are of low denomination, a few collectors purchase them at high prices. This information was revealed by a Colombian ‘tiktoker’, who specializes in these topics and who shared on his social networks the particularities of these pieces that make them highly attractive to collectors.

These particularities do not always refer to collector coins or special editions released by central banks for commemorative reasons. In this case, these conditions refer to pieces that present manufacturing ‘errors’, which makes them unique and distinctive among the mass of common coins.

The coins that the content creator shared are 50 centavos, 200 and 500 pesos, and their value could rise to 200 million, depending on their state of conservation and market demand.

The content creator detailed the reasons why these copies are so valuable and how much they could pay for each one.

50-cent coin, 1957: The face of Simon Bolivar. This coin has the peculiarity that, when rotated vertically, the face of Simon Bolivar is inverted, which constitutes a minting error. According to Darwin Lopez’s explanation, if the coin is smaller in size compared to the others from the same year, it could be one of the 11 test copies manufactured in that period, which significantly increases its value.

200 peso coin: a dot in the central circle. Although it has now gone out of circulation, this coin is still widely used in Colombia and belongs to the family that preceded the current one. It exhibits a defect in the central circle, in which there is usually no figure. However, in some of them, a point similar to those found in the four corners is observed. Although it could be considered dirt or wear, specialists assure that this detail makes it a unique and extremely valuable piece.

500 peso coin with an upside-down object. This coin has the peculiarity that appears in the guacarí tree, which is found on the reverse of the piece. If when you rotate it vertically the tree is inverted, it means that the metal has a special value for collectors, since it is a die rotation error, according to the ‘influencer’.

These three coins affected by minting errors become authentic gems for collectors and could reach significant prices in the numismatic market. If you have a passion for coins and have any of these pieces in your collection, you may have a treasure of great historical and economic value. Remember that in the field of coin collecting, a minting error can drastically increase the value of the affected pieces. Many of them have not yet been withdrawn from circulation and are worth more than what could be obtained with them as a means of payment.