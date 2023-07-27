The Treasury department doubles, the area for investees arrives

The Ministry of the Economy proposes adding a new area dedicated only to investee companies to the Treasury Department

Il Ministry of Economy decided to reorganize to implement efficiency and modernize. As reported by the Messenger, al Treasury Department you will add a Department of Economy dedicated to investee companies such as Ita Airways. The future of will also be on the table Monte dei Paschi of Siena and offormer Ilva. The reform arrived yesterday in the Council of Ministers and was strongly desired by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgietti.

Al Treasury Department it is still up to the management of debt and international issues that have economic implications. The Department of Economy instead it will be managed by a specially appointed general manager. The support activity of the will also be extended to the new area Technical-scientific council of experts The purpose of this reform is to “ensure the achievement of the important objectives assigned primarily at European and international level – explains the MEF – through a different departmental structure”.

A department dedicated to tax justice as required by the Pnrr which will be independent of the Management.

