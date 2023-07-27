Udinese – Kabasele has arrived in Austria / The day of the black and whites

The Belgian central defender has officially arrived in Austria in the training camp. Don’t miss the story of the day experienced by the Bianconeri

First flashes of Kabasele in Austria. The footballer made official last night underwent his first training sessions with Andrea Sottil’s team. With his arrival, the defense adds a fundamental component that has always made the difference even in an important championship like the Premier League. With the Hornets shirt he completed 104 appearances in the toughest league in the world and also scored four goals. Now only with the passage of time will we be able to understand if he will fit well on the right where he left off the empty Becao. Or Perez will be adapted to let him act on the left where he will battle with a starting shirt together with Masina.

In these hours the market never stops, because it continues to hold court l’affare Samardzic. At the moment the negotiation with the neroazzurri seems to be blocked by Giovanni Fabbian. The Milan team would like to include the repurchase, but this option doesn’t drive Udinese crazy as they risk being left with nothing after a couple of seasons in black and white. We’ll see if as time goes on the two companies will they be able to find a definitive pact or everything will end in a stalemate.

The market between entries and exits does not end here. In recent weeks, the possibility that the Portuguese center forward is gaining more and more altitude Beto remains one more season in black and white. It is unlikely that the transfer will take place if no team puts at least 30 million euros on the plate. Precisely for this reason, a lot is expected of him if he has to stay in Friuli. The Pozzo family seems to be going all-in, the dream is to return to Europe. We’ll see if they succeed. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Here’s the point on the new central defender <<

July 27, 2023

