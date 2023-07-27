Home » World Swimming Championships, the program for Friday 28 July and where to see them – breaking latest news
World Swimming Championships, the program for Friday 28 July and where to see them

by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

Italians in the race: Quadarella returns to the water for the 800m batteries, Setterosa faces Australia for the bronze medal

Simona Quadarella returns to the water to swim the batteries of the 800m: she gets there head free, and much lighter after having taken off a weight, i.e. having returned, after four years, to win a medal in the 1500m, the silver (the gold , you know, private property of Katie Ledecky). There are many Italians in the race, none for the final, unless you win the men’s 4x200m relay in the morning. Codia and Burdisso open the program with the batteries of the 100m butterfly, Panziera continues in those of the 200m backstroke, Leonardo Deplano and Lorenzo Zazzeri throw themselves into the 50m freestyle.

Setterosa for the bronze

At 6 Italian time the Setterosa is back in the water after the defeat against Holland. Face Australia (who lost from Spain): bronze medal up for grabs.

Yesterday’s races: Chalmers the king of the 100m, Marchand wins the third gold

Where to see them

All the matches will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Rai Due, Rai Sport +HD and for a fee on Sky Sport Summer. Heats at 3.30 am Italian (10.30 am local), semi-finals and finals from 1 pm in Italy (8 pm in Japan).

Batteries from 3.30

100 butterfly U

Piero Codia
Frederick Burdisso
200 back D

Margaret Panziera
50 freestyle U

Leonardo Deplano
Lorenzo Zazzeri
50 butterfly D

no Italian registered
4×200 stile libero U

Italy (De Tullio, Ciampi, Megli, Di Cola)
800 freestyle D

Simona Quadarella

Semi-finals and finals from 1pm

100 freestyle D final

no Italian
100 butterfly The semi-final


200 backstroke D semifinal


50 freestyle U semifinal


200 rana D finale

no Italian
200 runs to the final

no Italian
50 butterfly D semifinal

no Italian
200 back The final

no Italian
4×200 stile libero U

July 27, 2023 (change July 27, 2023 | 20:21)

