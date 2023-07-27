World Swimming Championships, the program for Friday 28 July and where to see them – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

Italians in the race: Quadarella returns to the water for the 800m batteries, Setterosa faces Australia for the bronze medal

Simona Quadarella returns to the water to swim the batteries of the 800m: she gets there head free, and much lighter after having taken off a weight, i.e. having returned, after four years, to win a medal in the 1500m, the silver (the gold , you know, private property of Katie Ledecky). There are many Italians in the race, none for the final, unless you win the men’s 4x200m relay in the morning. Codia and Burdisso open the program with the batteries of the 100m butterfly, Panziera continues in those of the 200m backstroke, Leonardo Deplano and Lorenzo Zazzeri throw themselves into the 50m freestyle.

Setterosa for the bronze

At 6 Italian time the Setterosa is back in the water after the defeat against Holland. Face Australia (who lost from Spain): bronze medal up for grabs.

Yesterday’s races: Chalmers the king of the 100m, Marchand wins the third gold

Where to see them

All the matches will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Rai Due, Rai Sport +HD and for a fee on Sky Sport Summer. Heats at 3.30 am Italian (10.30 am local), semi-finals and finals from 1 pm in Italy (8 pm in Japan).

Batteries from 3.30

100 butterfly U



Piero Codia

Frederick Burdisso

200 back D



Margaret Panziera

50 freestyle U



Leonardo Deplano

Lorenzo Zazzeri

50 butterfly D



no Italian registered

4×200 stile libero U



Italy (De Tullio, Ciampi, Megli, Di Cola)

800 freestyle D



Simona Quadarella

Semi-finals and finals from 1pm

100 freestyle D final



no Italian

100 butterfly The semi-final



–

200 backstroke D semifinal



–

50 freestyle U semifinal



–

200 rana D finale



no Italian

200 runs to the final



no Italian

50 butterfly D semifinal



no Italian

200 back The final



no Italian

4×200 stile libero U



–

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

