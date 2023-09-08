The trial begins: the fine for the flood victim could become 675 euros

And meanwhile Ravenna has the cement record in the area. Only Rome beats it. If the Democratic Party continues like this, not even Schlein’s armochromist will make him look bad… what he is doing! It’s like being in “The Marquis of Grillo”: “Hear, hear…”

A new chapter is added to the story of the flood victim from Romagna who was fined 600 euros because he was held responsible for abandoning rubble in the street after the flood.

Andrea M. (as we called the unfortunate man), a notification was received from the provincial police force of Ravenna which communicated that it had temporarily “suspended” the sanction to have it evaluated by the competent Commission, in the first available session. But “informs the defendant that, pursuant to DGP 156 of 07/09/2014, in the event that the opposition is rejected, procedural costs equal to €41.00 will be applied to him as well as notification costs equal to at €17.00”. So the initial 617 euro fine increases further, in the event of defeat, becoming 675 euro! “…the specific Commission established to assist the Manager in Charge of the province of Ravenna in the application of administrative sanctions, at the first available session”.

The Commission? The little Italy of this story it seems so much like one of those scenes from Monicelli’s films like “The Marquis of Grillo” with the minstrel declaiming the parchment in the square: “Hear, hear, on the first full moon this Commission will meet in support of the lord my most illustrious to decide whether the stinking rubbish belonged to this subject who was flooded and lost all his possessions…”.

But given that we are in the 21st century, there is no one who takes responsibility for resolving the mess, without further wasting time!? No? Or do you still have the doubt that you should make him pay the fine?

The province of Ravenna, led by the Democratic Party, after having demonstrated such effectiveness in managing the territory, given the results of the May cataclysm, will now give Andrea M. a sort of Kafkaesque “little trial”. All to understand whether having found a letter addressed to him on the street in a pile of rubbish, after thousands had shoveled mud and placed all kinds of remains on the roadsideswhether prosecutable or not from an administrative point of view.

But instead of holding trials for those who were destroyed by the flood, why do you, as the Municipality of Ravenna, avoid cementing the territory? Concrete mixers in Emilia Romagna are mainly responsible for May’s flood disaster, as Imperial College London also explains. And Ravenna first and foremost demonstrated that it loves concrete so much. With 68 hectares of consumption more land than in 2020, it is the Italian municipality where the most has been built, preceded only by Rome (see the ISPRA table at the end).

Why didn’t you hold trials like this in the square in the days of the tragedy, when people were shoveling mud in the street? Oh sorry, those were the days of institutional fashion shows!

If the Democratic Party continues like this, not even Schlein’s armochromist will make him look bad… what he is doing!

Meanwhile, the Emilia Romagna Region, still led by the Democratic Party, is called into question. Lawyer Marta Evangelisti, group leader of FdI in the Region, asks President Stefano Bonaccini and the Legislative Assembly to cancel the sanction. “Such waste”, writes the lawyer, “if they can be defined as such, is in reality mostly furniture that is now unusable, damaged by the flood… the situation would appear truly surreal: in fact, it is in no way acceptable that people who have lost everything, and who have risked their very lives due to the flood events, should be given a fine that could be around 600 euros”.

And he details: “Given the reports received by the questioner from the territories of the province of Ravenna, citizens would have alerted Hera several times to collect bulky items but there would be numerous delays in providing the service itself.” Thus he asks: “If it intends (the Council, ed.) to intervene, with regulatory instruments of competence, so that such episodes do not have to be repeated and to ensure that citizens damaged by the flood do not also have to live in anguish of being handed a hefty fine”.

Andrea M. once again tells ad Italian Business who has no intention of bowing to the injustice suffered after the drama of losing everything, the house and his belongings: “I won’t bow to something like that!”. And the positive news is that after our article a lawyer offered to assist him free of charge. The story doesn’t end.

