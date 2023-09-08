Scam waiting lists, doctors and nurses reported. «Favorite acquaintances and private patients, diaries suspended or interrupted»

Fraud aggravated, embezzlement and interruption of public service: 26 between medici e nurses were reported by Nas following checks on the management of 3,884 waiting lists and booking diaries for outpatient services for specialist medical visits and diagnostic tests relating to the National Health Service.

Among them were 9 doctors who had favored acquaintances and their own private patients, overturning the waiting lists. They are held responsible for crimes of ideological and material falsehood, aggravated fraud, embezzlement and interruption of public services. In 195 cases the booking diaries had been suspended or interrupted even with unauthorized procedures.

The inspections were carried out at hospitals and outpatient clinics of healthcare companies, including scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes, as well as at accredited private facilities, with the aim of ascertaining compliance with the criteria set out in the National Plan for the Government of Lists of Attesa (Pngla), drawn up to ensure correct access to the services provided by the public health service and standardize the fair and timely provision of health services for citizens. Access was carried out at 1,364 hospitals, clinics and clinics, both public and private in agreement with the NHS, analyzing 3,884 lists and booking diaries for outpatient services relating to various types of specialist medical visits and diagnostic tests.

Among the most relevant cases, the NAS of Milan, Turin, Perugia and Catania reported 9 doctors for having favored acquaintances and their own private patients, distorting the waiting lists, allowing them to be subjected to services on a date prior to the booking and avoiding priority classes. The NAS of Reggio Calabria has referred, on suspicion of embezzlement, 3 doctors from healthcare companies for having fraudulently provided services at a private clinic even though they were contracted under an exclusive regime with public healthcare companies. The Nas of Perugia instead identified a radiologist performing private work at another hospital, despite being ill, as well as two nurses who carried out blood tests for private individuals attesting to false hospitalizations. The inspection activity carried out on the huge amount of data and feedback relating to over 3,800 diaries also made it possible to detect 1,118 situations of difficulty in the management of waiting lists and exceeding the deadlines imposed by the guidelines of the National Plan, equal to 29% of those examined. Out of 761 diaries, functional and organizational deficiencies in hospitals and outpatient clinics, a widespread shortage of medical personnel and specialized technicians were among the most frequent causes of deadlines which, together with the lack of adequate funding and equipment, led to the slowdown in the execution of health care services.