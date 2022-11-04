MILANO – The new tumble of ProSiebenSat on the stock exchange offers a Simple (the former Mediaset) a golden opportunity to round up its share, and buy the last 4% of the German broadcaster. In two years the company led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi raked in between shares (about 23%) and derivatives (another 6.7%) the maximum allowed by German law, taking to 29.9% and therefore a little below the launch of the takeover bid mandatory.

L’ex