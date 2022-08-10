- The two giants’ new products are coming!Google may be eyeing this big cake. This mobile phone market is growing against the trend, and the industry’s future compound growth rate is expected to reach 90% – yqqlm Securities Times
- Design surprises!Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4 real machine exposure Sina
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 narrows the hinge to accommodate a larger battery and adds an extra 4 hours of battery life – Samsung Samsung cnBeta
- Galaxy Z Fold 4’s marketing materials and tech specs fully leaked ahead of launch – Samsung Samsung cnBeta
- Pre-order customers of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are getting NFTs that don’t work for now – Samsung Samsung cnBeta
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Microsoft hires former senior vice president of Amazon's cloud business, competition between the two giants has become more intense-Wall Street Journal