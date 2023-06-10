According to Reuters reports and information published on the website of the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Department of Homeland Security announced on the 9th local time that it would ban printers from Chinese printer manufacturers.Ninestarand XinjiangZhongtai ChemicalImported products, and the reason is that these enterprises involve so-called “forced labor”.

According to the information released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on its website on the 9th local time, the above two Chinese companies were newly included in the entity list of the so-called “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act”, and the products produced by these companies and their subsidiaries will be restricted. Enter the United States. On June 21, 2022, the United States implemented the so-called “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act”. According to Reuters, 22 companies have been included in the list of prohibited imports, and China has repeatedly denied the US’s so-called “forced labor” allegations.

On June 24, 2022, Xu Guixiang, spokesperson of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, stated at the 76th special press conference on Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has classified Xinjiang, China All products produced in the region are presumed to be so-called “forced labor” products, and the import of any products related to Xinjiang is prohibited. This is an escalation of the US’s containment and suppression of China under the guise of human rights. The vital interests of enterprises and consumers have seriously undermined international economic and trade rules and the stability of international industrial and supply chains, seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, and fully exposed the hegemonic essence of the United States under the banner of human rights, undermining human rights, and under the banner of rules. We strongly condemn and resolutely oppose this! The so-called “forced labor” in Xinjiang is completely a big lie made up by anti-China forces in the United States and the West. It is a lie of the century. There is no so-called “forced labor” problem in Xinjiang, China.”

Article author: Lin Zeyu

Original title: The United States has added two Chinese companies to the import ban list. China has repeatedly denied the US allegations