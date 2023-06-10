Holy Communion Mass at Vatican: Love spreads in humility, not imposition – Vatican News

Cardinal Gamberti, Rector of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican presided over the Holy Mass at the Apostolic Altar of the Basilica on the first day of Corpus Christi. The cardinal pointed out that Jesus “speaks of exaltation, referring to his being exalted on the cross”, that is, his self-effacement, because God’s love for the world shines through there.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Cardinal Gamberti, Acting Bishop of Vatican City State and Archbishop of St. Peter’s Basilica, presided over the Holy Mass at the Apostolic Altar of St. Peter’s Basilica on June 8, the first day of Eucharist and Holy Blood. In his homily, Cardinal Gamberti emphasized that “love and life are communicated through humility and self-restraint, and are not imposed on others. For us Christians, there is no more precious treasure than this”, and we should guard it. The concelebrators included Cardinal Lei, head of the College of Cardinals.

During the reading of the Prayer, Cardinal Gambetti invited all to pray for Pope Francis, who is residing in the House, and to pray for his health. In the “Prayer for the Faithful”, everyone also prayed for the speedy recovery of the pope who had just undergone surgery.

In his homily at Mass, Cardinal Gamberti started from the Gospel readings on the feast day (cf. Jn 6:51-58), pointing out that “Jesus foretells the presence of Jesus in the bread and wine, not at the Last Supper, but immediately after the miracle of the multiplication of bread.” self-giving”. The cardinal emphasized that the theme of the food is extremely symbolic. “If in one sense what we eat and drink ‘becomes us’, then in another sense ‘we become’ that which nourishes us and we belong to him” because we are not the “masters” of life , but depend on what we eat and drink. Therefore, Jesus said, “I am the bread that came down from heaven” (verse 41).

Jesus also said: “Whoever eats of this bread will live forever” (v. 51). Cardinal Gamberti explains that, therefore, “to be nourished by the body and blood of Christ is to establish a full communion, to recognize his presence in the Divinity in the flesh”. And we, the Christians around the altar, “we all eat at the same table, we share the same Lord, who suffered with us”. In this way, the ecclesiastical community, which celebrates the presence of the Lord, “becomes step by step the dwelling place of the eternal God, so that the world may live and be brothers and sisters”.

Cardinal Gambetti then asked: Since we long for eternal life and communion with others, why is it “difficult to recognize God’s way in the living bread that comes down from heaven?” The cardinal pointed out that the main obstacle may be “God’s action”. The characteristic of “Humble and self-restraint in order to pass on love”.

“We long for life and love, but we don’t like to belittle ourselves. We always think of worldly greatness: life for us echoes the act of possession, and ‘being nourished’ is interpreted as mastering, devouring, rather than receiving and Accept the change.” However, Jesus “speaks of exaltation always in reference to his being exalted on the cross, that is, his self-effacement, because it is there that God’s love for the world especially shines”.

Card Gambetti concludes that Jesus “invites us to remain in this rhythm that comes down from heaven, to bear witness to his love”. It’s not easy. “But if we truly desire a full life, we must heed Jesus’ invitation: Get up, eat, and go! The road is long, and we are always on the journey, but we are not alone.”

