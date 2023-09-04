The US Dollar Starts the Week with Losses in the Financial Market

The US currency starts the week with losses in the financial market

By: Luis Flores

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico), announced that this Monday, September 4, the interbank exchange rate is located at 17.06 pesos per unit, with a loss of 0.13 percent.

The Mexican peso depreciated on Friday, extending the move from the previous day, after data showing a rise in the US unemployment rate reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this month.

In banks, Santander sold yesterday the dollar at 17.50 pesos, while Citibanamex did it at 17.52 pesos, Banco Azteca at 17.19 pesos, Banorte at 17.25 pesos, while BBVA México at 17.22 pesos.

Banxico added that the euro was also sold at the window at a maximum of 19.20 pesos and was bought at 18.84 pesos. For its part, the pound sterling was offered at 21.65 pesos and was purchased at 21.60 pesos.

The cooling that the employment report showed generated the drag on the index dollar given the confidence of traders that the US Federal Reserve will have room to pause interest rate hikes this month.

In China, it was revealed that home sales in Shanghai and Beijing increased with the government’s drive to reduce the impacts of the deceleration in the sector.

Banxico clarified that so far this year the Mexican peso has appreciated by 14.24 percent against the greenback. During this period, the average price has been at $17.86, with a high of $19.50 and a low of $16.69.

EXCHANGE RATE

To purchase:

Azteca Bank: 16.36 pesos

BBVA: 15.89 pesos

Banorte: 15.62 pesos

Santander: 15.66 pesos

Banamex: 16.24 pesos

For sale:

Azteca Bank: 17.19 pesos

BBVA: 17.21 pesos

Banorte: 17.06 pesos

Santander: 17.36 pesos

Banamex: 17.19 pesos

For this Monday, September 4, the best bank to sell dollars is Banorte. To buy them would be Banco Azteca.

You have to remember that the price of the dollar is updated throughout the day.

