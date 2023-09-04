Woody Allen Reflects on the Culture of Cancellation: “It Can Become Nonsense”

Woody Allen, the renowned filmmaker, recently shared his thoughts on the culture of cancellation, a phenomenon that has affected many celebrities in the entertainment industry. At the age of 87, Allen appeared at the Venice festival to premiere his latest film, Golpe de Suerte, and took the opportunity to address this issue in an interview with Variety.

The culture of cancellation gained significant traction following the #MeToo movement, which began in 2018 after numerous accusations of sexual abuse were made against producer Harvey Weinstein. Given Allen’s own controversial history, it comes as no surprise that he has been shunned by the industry. However, Allen still supports the movement while also asserting that it can sometimes become “nonsense.”

According to Allen, certain situations are blown out of proportion and unnecessarily labeled as offensive or problematic. He believes that not every comment or action should be treated as a feminist issue or an injustice against women. Instead, he suggests that the culture of cancellation should focus on genuine cases of misconduct rather than trivializing every potential offense.

When questioned about the alleged cancellation of his own career due to the Dylan scandal, Allen expressed indifference. He claims that he has been able to continue working as he always has, despite the controversies surrounding him. While acknowledging changes in the presentation of his films, Allen remains dedicated to his craft, writing scripts, securing funding, shooting, and editing his movies.

Allen’s career has been marred by accusations from his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, who claims that he sexually abused her in 1992. Allen, however, maintains his innocence, citing investigations conducted by two reputable bodies that found no merit to the allegations.

“Stroke of Luck,” Allen’s 50th film, centers around the lives of Parisian couple Fanny and Jean. Their idyllic existence is disrupted when Fanny reconnects with an old school friend who poses a threat to their relationship. Allen admits that the scandals he has faced have presented challenges but have not deterred him from pursuing his filmmaking career. Nevertheless, he does contemplate the possibility of stepping back from directing due to his age and the complex landscape of the global film industry.

Despite ongoing controversies, Allen’s repertoire of films remains extensive, and “Stroke of Luck” serves as a testament to his enduring creativity. While financing remains a hurdle, Allen admits to having numerous movie ideas that could tempt him to continue directing, if circumstances allow.

In conclusion, Woody Allen’s views on the culture of cancellation shed light on the complexities surrounding issues of misconduct in the entertainment industry. With his own career caught in the crossfire, Allen remains resilient in creating art and pushing forward, even as he contemplates the possibility of retiring from filmmaking.

