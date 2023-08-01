Home » The wondrous world of counterfeit designer handbags
The wondrous world of counterfeit designer handbags

Oh my God – there are always lyrics that I didn’t know before how exciting I found them. This is one of those. Unfortunately it’s only in English, but thoroughly entertaining. NY Times Magazine reporter Amy X. Wang takes us into the murky, criminal demimonde of counterfeit handbags, where $10,000 handbags are sold for only $200 in duplicate and are so good that professionals can sometimes only spot them because a hidden seam inside the bag has one more stitch than the original.

Particularly noteworthy: There are also labels in the counterfeiting industry that stand for particularly high quality for customers. These labels can charge more than average – but still significantly less than the designer brands.

