BRUSSELS. Synthetic fuels will be able to be used to fuel cars and vans. Germany gets the green light from the European Commission on an element around which the approval of the proposal for the ban, starting from 2035, of traditional diesel and petrol engines is decided. A proposal on which Parliament and the Council had found an interinstitutional agreement whose go-ahead was lacking in the representative institution of the member states due to the second thoughts of some governments, including the German one.

Germany wanted to be sure that the alternative to the internal combustion engine wasn’t just electric. A line also espoused by Italy, which will now have to understand how to move in this match, where in the light of the agreement it risks remaining isolated in supporting the reasons for no. Meanwhile, the commissioner responsible for the Green Deal announces that the impasse has been overcome. «We have reached an agreement with Germany on the future use of synthetic fuels for cars», Frans Timmermans announced. Now it’s time to introduce the changes to the text. The goal is to “follow up the necessary legal measures quickly” in order to “obtain the adoption of CO2 standards as soon as possible”.

Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission: “More dialogue with Rome is needed on the Green Deal, sustainable houses and cars are needed” news/auto_la_ue_ha_raggiunto_un_accordo_con_la_germania_sugli_e-fuels-12719861/&el=player_ex_12700962″>

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing rejoices. “We have managed to ensure the element of technological neutrality in the framework of the regulation of fleet limits”. What this agreement means, explains the German minister, is that “vehicles with combustion engines can be registered even after 2035 if they use only neutral CO2 fuels” such as synthetic ones.