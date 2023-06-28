These 2 principles helped a waitress to buy real estate

Hamilton, 36, owns 35 apartments in Detroit, Michigan and is financially self-sufficient on her rental income. Ashley Hamilton

Ashley Hamilton was living paycheck to paycheck while attending a local real estate conference.

She learned two key principles that helped her go from broke to financial independence.

Ashley Hamilton knew that if she wanted to build her fortune, she had to get creative.

