In order to find shares for their own portfolio, investors can be inspired by successful funds. Business Insider looked at funds that invest in European stocks and have grown by more than 9 percent over the past 12 months. Five stocks stood out that were most frequently represented in the top positions.

Finding good stocks can be very difficult, especially for beginners. Keeping track of the stock market and finding promising companies is challenging. It is therefore important to think carefully about what kind of company you want to invest your money in before making an investment.

There are a number of ways to find the right stock for your portfolio. For example, you can look for companies whose products you use yourself and understand the business model. You can also look at and compare financial figures such as sales, profit or cash flow. An alternative: You let yourself be inspired by professionals. It’s not about blindly buying their shares, but getting to know companies, industries and trends that you may not have known about before.

Business Insider has been on the US financial information site Morningstar looked at the top positions of ten funds that meet the following criteria: The fund assets are at least one billion up to a maximum of ten billion. Investments are made in companies in European industrialized countries. The return over the past twelve months is more than nine percent. For comparison: the MSCI Europe rose by 0.8 percent over the same period.

The following five stocks were most frequently found in the top positions:

1. Energy company Total Energies (represented five times)