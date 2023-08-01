Home » These are the secret yield killers
Business

These are the secret yield killers

by admin
These are the secret yield killers

Good funds are often also cheap – because their performance is not hampered by high costs. Conversely, not all cheap funds are good. A good active fund must meet two requirements: First, the fund manager must deviate significantly from its comparison index, the benchmark. He has to position himself actively so that after costs, something still sticks with investors. Just weighting a few stocks slightly higher or lower than the index won’t get you very far.

The second requirement: the manager must have a high level of expertise in order to be able to use his freedom profitably. If these premises are given, it also works with the added value for the investors.

Also read: ChatGPT or Dog Freddy – Who Recommends the Better Stocks?

See also  National Bank: It needs more realism

You may also like

write a title for this article Like every...

Motorcycles, a double-digit growth market driven by scooters....

Russia bypasses sanctions to keep air traffic going

Profits growing to 1.9 billion for CDP and...

Punica, Nestea, Vittel: These brands have disappeared

Pfizer, after the Covid effect, profit drops by...

Use ChatGPT without disclosing data: Here’s how

Magna Gasoline In Ciudad Juárez Hits Record High...

Alemanno remakes the Brothers of Italy on the...

Surcharge for environmental costs – discounter Penny demands...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy