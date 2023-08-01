These are the secret yield killers

Like every beginning of the month, from our website, we report the flight schedule of all the international terminals in Cuba. On this occasion, we detail the schedule of connections to and from the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” Airport, in the main Cuban resort, Varadero, in the west. We show you below the outputs and inputs of this month that has just started.

The report offered on social networks by the authorities of this air terminal indicates that numerous international connections are maintained, from the United States, Europe and Canada. Flights from Canada to Varadero are maintained with the company AIR CANADA. Every Thursday from Varadero to Toronto. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal. On Sundays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal.

AIR TRANSAT continues with flights to the Cuban resort, on Mondays from Varadero to Toronto. Tuesdays from Varadero to Toronto. Thursdays from Varadero to Montreal. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. While the Sunwing company continues to be the one with the most connections from that northern country to the beaches.

Sunwing schedule: Mondays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal. Tuesdays from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec. Wednesdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Thursdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Fridays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. On Sundays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal.

The connections to Varadero this month are numerous. From the United States, American Airlines continues from Miami, with a daily connection. Meanwhile, Havanatur charters are focused on Thursdays and Sundays from Varadero to Miami and vice versa. The connections from Russia to Varadero also continue through the Nordwind company, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Varadero to Sheremetyeo Russia. It will also be operating on Thursday 17 and Sunday 6 and 28 August.

From Europe they follow constant connections. JET AIR TUI BELGIUM will continue to operate on Wednesdays and Sundays from Varadero to Cancún – Brussels. The German CONDOR every Tuesday and Friday from Varadero to Frankfurt. TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND continues on Thursdays from Varadero to Cancún – Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Finally, TUI will continue operating in August to Varadero, every Monday and Thursday to Manchester, England. Two Spanish companies operate from Portugal, World2Fly and Iberojet, both with departures every Saturday in August from Lisbon to Varadero.