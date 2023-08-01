These are the secret yield killers

Good funds are often also cheap – because their performance is not hampered by high costs. Conversely, not all cheap funds are good. A good active fund must meet two requirements: First, the fund manager must deviate significantly from its comparison index, the benchmark. He has to position himself actively so that after costs, something still sticks with investors. Just weighting a few stocks slightly higher or lower than the index won’t get you very far.
The second requirement: the manager must have a high level of expertise in order to be able to use his freedom profitably. If these premises are given, it also works with the added value for the investors.
