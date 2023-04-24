These banks have the highest overnight and fixed-term interest rates

External content not available

You get the highest call money interest rate in Germany at Akbank Bank. It currently pays 2.26 percent.

In addition, since this week there has been an offer from Bigbank. She pays a whopping 3.2 percent for three months, and then at least 2.25 percent. That is still well above the market average. Because: According to Verivox, the average interest rate for overnight money is 0.91 percent.

If you want to have more free access to your money and are looking for a way to save your nest egg, you should look for a call money account. Here you can usually have money transferred to your checking account within one day – without additional costs.

read too Goldman Sachs: These 21 dividend-paying stocks have the best chance of outperforming earnings

Daily money or fixed deposit?

However, the comparatively high liquidity means that the interest rates are slightly lower than with fixed deposits. With 2.58 percent, the FCM Bank offers the highest interest on the call money account in Europe.

Interest rates for fixed-term and call money continue to rise in April. Getty Images, Collage: Dominik Schmitt Interest rates for fixed-term and call money continue to rise in April. This is shown by the monthly evaluation of the comparison portal Verivox for Business Insider. See also Deloitte was fined more than 200 million yuan by the Chinese Ministry of Finance With two-year fixed deposits, up to 3.7 percent are now possible. With call money 2.58 percent. In addition, banks are vying for your investments with good offers. You can read which banks offer the highest interest rates in the current Business Insider Interest Report. Good news for all savers: interest rates for fixed-term and call money continue to rise in April. This is shown by an exclusive evaluation of the comparison portal Verivox for Business Insider. Up to 3.7 percent are in the two-year fixed deposit. With call money now 2.58 percent. This is made possible by the European Central Bank (ECB), which has repeatedly raised key interest rates since the summer of 2022. In the meantime, more and more banks are following suit, raising interest rates and courting the deposits of savers. read too These German stock companies have steadily increased their dividends in recent years 3.7 percent interest on two-year fixed deposits But where are the highest interest rates now? In general, if you don’t just limit yourself to German banks, but are also willing to invest money in other European countries, you can usually earn higher interest rates. You still benefit from a deposit guarantee that covers up to 100,000 euros. With two-year time deposits, 3.7 percent are currently at the top of the market. Three banks offer them. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

