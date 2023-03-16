The analysis by DZ Bank showed that the automotive industry contributed the lion’s share. picture alliance / Frank May | Frank May

Despite the ongoing crises, German stock exchange groups are paying out record dividends. This is the result of a new analysis by DZ Bank. Accordingly, the analysts expect distributions of around 62 billion euros. This is an increase of about ten percent compared to the previous year. According to the analysis, stocks in the automotive sector are doing particularly well.

In the past year, one crisis followed the next: while the global economy was still struggling with the consequences of the corona pandemic, the war in Ukraine exacerbated the already tense situation. Inflation skyrocketed, interest rates soared, and with it came clarity about how vulnerable the economy is.

But despite the ongoing crises, there is good news for the 2023 dividend season. Because, as the analysis by DZ Bank from March 16, 2023 shows, the 100 largest German companies are now paying out record dividends to their shareholders for the past 2022 financial year. Distributions of around 62 billion euros are expected. This corresponds to an increase of around 5.4 billion euros or ten percent compared to the previous year.

Automotive industry pays the biggest dividends

According to the analysis, the automotive industry is particularly lucrative. Although it was no longer able to match the extraordinarily high rate of the previous year, it contributed the lion’s share of dividend payments at around 28 percent.

The industrial sector comes in second with just under 15 percent, followed by insurers with a share of twelve percent. Together, these three divisions account for more than 50 percent of the dividends distributed.

These companies pay the most dividends

As part of the investigation, DZ Bank determined how the reported dividend payments by German companies for the 2022 financial year have been compared to market expectations so far. The analysis showed that dividends have increased overall despite the economic tensions. These companies pay shareholders the most:

DZ Bank

In first place is the Mercedes Benz Group. The carmaker distributed a total of 5.6 billion euros. After that follows BMW with 5.1 billion euros. Third place goes to Allianz with 4.6 billion euros. After that follow Volkswagen (4.3 billion euros), Deutsche Telekom (3.5 billion euros), Siemens AG (3.4 billion euros) and BASF (3.0 billion euros).

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.