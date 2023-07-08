Number of Motor Vehicles in My Country Reaches 426 Million, with 16.2 Million New Energy Vehicles

Title: China‘s Motor Vehicle Count Reaches 426 Million, New Energy Vehicles Surpass 16.2 Million

Subtitle: New registrations and increased adoption of new energy vehicles contribute to the surge in numbers

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The Ministry of Public Security in China has recently reported that the total number of motor vehicles in the country has surpassed a staggering 426 million. Among them, there are 328 million cars, with an impressive 16.2 million being new energy vehicles (NEVs).

As of the end of June 2023, China also recorded 513 million motor vehicle drivers, out of which 475 million were car drivers. These figures were accompanied by the addition of 16.88 million newly registered motor vehicles and 11.91 million freshly licensed drivers in the first half of the year.

New energy vehicles, which include electric and hybrid vehicles, have demonstrated remarkable growth. With 16.2 million NEVs currently on the roads, they account for 4.9% of the total vehicle count. Of these, pure electric vehicles make up the majority, with 12.594 million units, comprising an impressive 77.8% of the new energy vehicles segment. This surge in registrations marks a year-on-year increase of 41.6%, setting a new record high. Furthermore, the new registrations of NEVs make up 26.6% of all newly registered vehicles in the country.

In the same period, the number of newly registered motor vehicles reached 16.88 million, indicating a 1.9% increase compared to the previous year. The majority of new registrations belonged to automobiles, totaling 11.75 million, which represents a 5.8% year-on-year increment. Among these, passenger vehicles recorded 10.34 million new registrations, reflecting a 5.6% growth, while trucks accounted for 1.33 million new registrations, an 8.1% increase from the previous year.

China‘s motor vehicle drivers reached a significant milestone with a total of 513 million licensed drivers. Car drivers made up the majority, accounting for 92.7% of the overall driver population. In the first half of the year, 11.91 million drivers were newly licensed, marking an 8% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Additionally, since the introduction of the “light traction trailer” permit model (C6), 950,000 individuals have obtained the C6 permit, catering to the growing demand for driving smaller trailers and caravans for travel purposes.

The remarkable growth in the motor vehicle sector has also led to a surge in the number of cities with an increasing car population. Currently, China boasts 88 cities with more than 1 million cars, an increase of seven cities compared to the previous year. Among them, 41 cities have more than 2 million cars, while 24 cities have surpassed the 3 million car mark. Metropolitan areas like Beijing and Chengdu lead the way with over 6 million cars, followed closely by Chongqing, Shanghai, and Suzhou, each with more than 5 million cars.

To facilitate the circulation of second-hand cars and streamline administrative procedures, 11.34 million motor vehicle transfer registrations were processed nationwide in the first half of the year. Among these, there were 10.57 million car transfer registrations, representing a 5.3% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, 1.57 million second-hand passenger cars were directly handled and registered in different locations across the country, offering convenience to both businesses and individuals in the second-hand car market.

Various local public security traffic control departments have also taken initiatives to provide online traffic control services. These include online license and certificate renewals, resulting in 58.33 million online transactions being conducted in the first half of the year. This represents a significant year-on-year increase of 30.9% and highlights the efforts made to enhance convenience and safety for drivers.

China‘s growing motor vehicle count and the rapidly increasing adoption of new energy vehicles serve as a testament to the nation’s continuous progress in the automotive industry. With a focus on sustainability and technology, China is positioning itself as a global leader in the future of mobility.

