Guangzhou Team Takes On Yanbian Longding in the 13th Round of the Chinese Premier League

Guangzhou Team Set to Face Yanbian Longding in Chinese Premier League Match

Beijing, China – In a highly anticipated match in the Chinese Premier League, the Guangzhou team is gearing up to take on Yanbian Longding at home. The clash between the two teams is scheduled to take place on July 8th at 19:30 Beijing time.

Ahead of the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups. The Guangzhou team will kick off the match with a starting lineup consisting of 32-Huo Shenping, 2-Wang Wenxuan, 5-Wang Shilong, 33-Feng Yifan, 34-Hou Yu, 7-Palmanjiang, 18-Liao Jintao, 31-Wang Shijie, 11-Abduwahap, 30-Bughera Khan, and 28-Ling Jie.

On the other side, Yanbian Longding will be starting with 19-Dong Jialin, 3-Wang Peng, 7-Han Guanghui, 20-Jin Tae-yeon, 27-Zhang Chengmin, 32-Li Da, 6-Li Qiang, 8-Sun Jun, 14-Li Long, 31-Qianchang Jie, and 11-Zhou Bingxu.

Both teams have also named their substitutes. The Guangzhou team will have 37-Askhan, 3-Zhao Wenzhe, 9-Efferdin, 12-Chen Rijin, 14-Zhang Zili, 17-Liu Langzhou, 22-Li Jiahao, 26-Wu Junjie, 29-Zhang Dachi, 36-Yang Dejiang, 40-Wu Yongqiang, and 42-Yang Hao ready to step in if needed. Yanbian Longding’s substitutes include 1-Ekramujiang, 9-Valdumar, 16-Gong Hankui, 17-Li Shibin, 18-Jin Chengjun, 22-Xu Bo, 23-Lurong Kaizhu, 25-Zhang Hao, 26-Xu Wenguang, 30-Yang Jingfan, 37-Lin Taijun, and 39-Liu Bo.

Looking at the China League One standings, the Guangzhou team currently sits in 10th place with 13 points, recording 3 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses. On the other hand, Yanbian Longding is currently in 7th place with 19 points, after securing 5 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses.

Spectators and fans alike are eagerly awaiting this exciting match between the Guangzhou team and Yanbian Longding. The clash promises to be a thrilling battle as both teams strive to secure victory in the Chinese Premier League.

