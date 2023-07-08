Eat What You Want and Shed Pounds with the Incredible Warrior Diet

Eat what you want and lose weight: it’s called the “warrior’s diet” and it’s truly incredible

The Warrior Diet, also known as the Warrior Diet, is a type of intermittent fasting devised by Ori Hofmekler, founder, editor-in-chief, and publisher of the health and fitness magazine Mind & Muscle Power.

Based on the diet of our ancestors, Hofmekler has created a food approach inspired by the way the ancient Romans ate. This diet proposes a return to a pre-industrial food model, in which food is consumed only in the evening, after a phase of undernourishment during the day.

How does the Warrior Diet work?

The Warrior Diet involves dividing the daily food cycle into two phases: an undereating phase and an overeating phase.

The underfeeding phase extends for most of the day, during which we limit ourselves to consuming a few natural and unrefined foods. During this phase, you can choose foods rich in enzymes and nutrients. It is advisable to drink plenty of water during this phase, also to promote diuresis.

The overfeeding phase, on the other hand, takes place in the evening and allows you to consume a more substantial meal. During this stage, you may eat a variety of foods, starting with lighter foods and ending with tastier ones. It is important to stop eating when thirst outweighs hunger and to wait at least 15 minutes after drinking water before deciding whether to continue eating.

The Warrior Diet is based on ten fundamental principles that help you follow the program correctly:

1. Eat only one full meal a day, preferably in the evening.

2. Don’t count calories or eat unless you’re hungry.

3. Include as many flavors, colors, and textures as possible in the main meal to satisfy the senses.

4. Consume plenty of fruit and vegetables to ensure a good supply of vitamins and minerals.

5. Avoid supplements and synthetic antioxidants.

6. Perform detox periods by eliminating, in rotation, meat, grains, sugar, alcohol, refined carbohydrates, soy, and chemical additives.

7. Consume carbohydrates and fats at different times.

8. Avoid GMO foods and diet products that may contain industrial pesticides, chemical additives, added sugars, sweeteners, fructose, or casein.

9. Choose low glycemic index and whole grain foods.

10. Avoid wrong food combinations, such as fats with sugars or nuts and sugar.

The benefits of the Warrior Diet are diverse and can include:

Effective weight loss: Following the Warrior Diet can help reduce excess body weight. During the undereating phase, the body goes into fat-burning mode for energy, thus promoting weight loss.

Better blood sugar control: Limiting food intake during the undereating phase can help stabilize blood sugar levels. This can be especially beneficial for people with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Reduction of blood pressure: The Warrior Diet can help reduce blood pressure, thereby improving cardiovascular health. Intermittent fasting has been associated with a reduction in blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels.

Better brain health and reduced inflammation: Some studies suggest that intermittent fasting can have positive effects on brain health, improving memory and reducing inflammation in the body. This can have long-term benefits for overall health.

Easier to follow than other diets: The Warrior Diet’s flexible structure, which involves a period of undereating during the day followed by a larger meal in the evening, may be easier to follow than other restrictive diets. There are also no strict food restrictions, allowing for a greater variety of foods during the overeating phase.

Contraindications

Following the Warrior Diet requires discipline and adjustment to meal times. It is important to consult a healthcare professional before undertaking any type of fast or dietary change. The Warrior Diet may not be suitable for all people. Those with eating disorders, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with specific health problems, or taking medications should avoid intermittent fasting and consult a doctor.

Possible Side Effects: Some people may experience side effects such as tiredness, irritability, trouble concentrating, or decreased physical performance while undereating. It is important to listen to your body and break your fast if you are experiencing negative symptoms.

The Warrior Diet or Warrior Diet is a type of intermittent fasting that proposes following a food model inspired by the diet of our ancestors. Despite the potential benefits, it’s important to carefully consider whether this diet is right for you.

