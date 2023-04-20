6th Quality Assurance Conference of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA)

At the 6th Quality Assurance Conference of the GBA, current topics of quality assurance and their further development are on the agenda. Among other things, it is about cross-sectoral quality assurance, public reporting as well as patient safety and quality management. The second day focuses on external inpatient quality assurance, the results of 2013, the question of future developments and the intensive exchange of results.

In total, more than 3.2 million data records on 434 quality indicators from 30 so-called service areas (e.g. gynecological operations) were collected in 1557 hospitals in the year of collection (quality report 2013), of which 403 allow a trend statement. 40 quality indicators, corresponding to 9.9 percent, showed improvements. Deterioration was found in the results of 17 quality indicators (4.2 percent). For the vast majority of indicators (85.9 percent) there were no changes compared to the previous year, but a stable quality level across the board.